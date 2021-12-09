The most beautiful Northern Lights of 2021

The photos selected from the annual contest aim to “inspire and share the beauty of this natural phenomenon”Northern Lights Photographer of the Year“promoted by the US blog Capture the Atlas.

Generally, this phenomenon is clearly visible in the arctic areas, but in the case of intense solar activity it is easily observable even in areas far from the poles. The season of‘northern Lights runs from September to April in the northern hemisphere and from March to September in the southern hemisphere. The best time to see (but especially to photograph) this natural spectacle is during the autumn and spring equinoxes – thanks to the alignment of the earth’s axis.

Northern lights: what is it?

In essence, it is an optical effect of the Earth’s atmosphere. It occurs due to the interaction of some charged particles, carried by the solar wind, with the belt of the atmosphere called the ionosphere. The glow is caused by the solar wind entering the earth’s atmosphere and releasing energy. In addition to timing, another prerequisite for seeing and filming the Northern Lights is a dark sky, away from light pollution.

From the United States to Finland to New Zealand: in the GALLERY you will find the most beautiful photos of the year of the Northern Lights

The opening snapshot is by Aleksey R., taken last February in Teriberka, in the Kolsky district, Murmansk oblast, Russia, on the coast of the Barents Sea.

