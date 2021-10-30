The most beautiful phrases to dedicate to the brothers

The bond between siblings is unique and special. We argue, argue, we move away, but in the end probably, we do it only to find ourselves and hug again.

We discuss, argue, clash and move away, but the bond between brothers it is a special, unique bond. Not surprisingly, the writer Hector Carbonneau defined thebrotherly Love as the most durable, while Jean Baptiste Legouvè defined the brother figure as a gift given by nature. In fact it is, because a brother is someone you can always count on, and who, for better or for worse, will always be a point of reference in the course of life.

And the only children? Do not despair because it is also true that you can find a friend who has the value of a brother from birth. He also said it Benjamin Franklin: “A brother may not be a friend, but a friend will always be a brother.”

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Banana Yoshimoto, here are some of the most beautiful quotes and phrases to dedicate to his brother.

There is no other love like the love of a brother.

Terri Guillemets

Half the time two brothers fight, it’s just an excuse to hug.

James Patterson

Siblings don’t necessarily have to say something to each other – they can sit in a room and be together while each is completely comfortable with each other.

Leonardo Dicaprio

Brotherly love is the most lasting; it resembles a precious stone that resists the hardest metals and whose value increases over the years. Hector Carbonneau

I, who have neither sisters nor brothers, look with a certain amount of innocent envy at those who can be said to have been born friends.

James Boswell

Being between sisters and brothers, one can continue to be children forever.

Banana Yoshimoto

A brother is a friend given by nature.

Jean Baptiste Legouvè

A brother may not be a friend, but a friend will always be a brother.

Benjamin Franklin

Sometimes it is uncomfortable to feel like brothers, but it is serious to consider oneself as an only child-

Enzo Biagi