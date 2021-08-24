the most beautiful social photos of summer 2021

Italian summer also for Sharon Stone. The postcard at the end of August by the actress, who has never hidden her (great) love for Italy, comes from Venice. A shot on the vaporetto, the canals in the background. The umpteenth dedication of the queen of Hollywood to our country. It is in Italy that Sharon began her modeling career, and it is in Italy that she returns as soon as she can. Even in the most difficult months of the pandemic, in spring 2020, the actress had wanted to turn her thoughts to the Italians: “We will get through this moment together. Believe in yourself, have a lot of faith. Positive feelings are good for the immune system. So try to be happy, try to be positive, I send you a lot of love and a lot of support. “Be happy, loved and always look ahead”.

And it’s just the latest of the stars’ holiday postcards. Giorgia Palmas, with her new husband Filippo Magnini and daughters My And Sofia (born from the previous relationship with Davide Bombardini), was in his Sardinia, as well as Elisabetta Canalis. Michelle Hunziker now she is in her Switzerland, but first she gave herself a few days in Romagna, a Sardinian holiday with Ilary Blasi, Francesco Totti And Nicola Savino and a mini cruise with friends in Sicily.

Federica Panicucci after the inevitable episode in Forte dei Marmi she moved with her partner Marco Bacini in resort in Sciacca in the province of Agrigento. Holiday documented on social media also for Wanda Nara, which split between Capri, Positano and Naples before flying to Spain. Timeless charm also for the Aeolian islands: to choose Alicudi (one of the most pristine islands of the Sicilian archipelago) was Laura Torrisi, who told about his holidays between dips, reading and good food. Salento is also one of the most popular locations for vip holidays, which this year has bewitched the winner of the Big Brother Vip Tommaso Zorzi who shared a shot together with comrade Tommaso Stanzani from the Mulino d’Acqua Bay, one of the most evocative locations in Otranto. TO Riccione instead it is at home Martina Colombari, who shared a real declaration of love for the locality on social media: “Same beach, same sea…. My Riccione“.

Chiara Ferragni, with her husband Fedez and the children Lion And Victory, he spent the first two months of the summer dividing himself between Milan, Versilia and Lake Como, destinations that can be reached during the weekend. Then, with the advent of August, she flew to Sardinia. The influencer, who online documented every stage of the journey, from the airport to the villa on the Costa Smeralda, also posted a funny video in which a “challenge” the terrified husband to jump from the very high slide of a friend’s yacht.

Many foreign celebs have also made a detour to Italy. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, perhaps in search of the perfect location for their future wedding, have been to Venice, to then move together with the daughter Daisy in Turkey. Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk they chose instead Florence, while Kim Kardashian, before flying to an island in the Caribbean, she took a few days in Rome with her friend Kate Moss. Emily Ratajikowski instead he chose to go back in Amalfi Coast. This time, however, with the model and her husband Sebastian Bear McClard is the little one Sylvester Apollo, born last March.



Other popular destinations among VIPs are Ibiza and Formentera. In the past few weeks at Balearics the conductors have landed Paola Barale and Alba Parietti, who – as evidenced by their respective Instagram stories – have allowed themselves a few days of vacation between music, bathrooms and lots of laughs. While Cecilia Rodriguez And Ignazio Moser on their social profiles they are documenting, from Formentera, asummer full of love.

In gallery above the most beautiful social postcards of VIPs on vacation.

