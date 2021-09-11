The most beautiful sunglasses we’ve seen on the Venice 78 red carpet

When it comes to “having more charisma and symptomatic mystery”, as Battiato sang, sunglasses are one of the most important accessories for men. Celebs know this well, but also mere mortals. It is enough to put on a couple of them to feel like a bit of a star. And so it goes without saying that the stars, the real ones, can’t do without it, especially when it comes to amaze with special effects on board the water taxi upon arrival at the most famous landing stage in the world: the one that leads straight to the Venice Film Festival.

Particularly appreciated Ben Affleck who, arrived in the company of J.Lo to present the film The Lost Duel with the friend of all time Matt Damon (protagonist of the cover story of GQ Ottobre), he chose a look total black from the head, indeed, from the glasses to the feet. The American actor paired his informal outfit (polo shirt and dark jeans) with round black sunglasses with silver profiles and modern design of the Carrera brand. He also put dark for Can Yaman, the Turkish star, «beautiful and impossible and with a Middle Eastern flavor», to also quote Gianna Nannini. For him Aviator model sunglasses, among the most loved ever since Tom Cruise in Top Gun and very trendy in 2021. Luca Zingaretti arrives at the Lido, on the other hand, wearing a pair of dark squared lenses by Ermenegildo Zegna Eyewear, while Alessandro Borghi combines a Gucci gilet and loafers with a rounder and smaller frame, with brown-tinted lenses and a retro mood. Not only on arrival, the sunglasses also play their part on the red carpet: the coolest of any event, Timothée Chalamet wears (those of) Prada and shows off a black model like a true rock star.upgrade towards infinity and beyond to her glittering outfit by Haider Ackermann. Also by Prada is the square and black frame that emphasized the Armani suit by Pedro Almodovar on the red carpet of Madres Parales, while Matt Dillon appears in Blues Brothers mode as well as Josh Brolin on the red carpet in the company of Oscar Isaac who chooses a dark frame with caramel contrast lenses.

Below the stars in Venice with more sunglasses glamor. Good vision!

Ben Affleck. Getty photo Jacopo Raule

