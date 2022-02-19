“The most beautiful things in life could not be bought,” says Christian Nodal, will it be indirect for Belinda?

The singer reflected on money at his last concert in Honduras.

After his breakup with Belinda, Christian Nodal seems to be having a good time, at least professionally, since the singer has released new music, signed with a new label and even resumed his presentations, such as the one he made last Friday night at Honduras.

Even so, the singer’s pain was felt on stage after he stated that there are several things money can’t buy.

“The following song was composed at a stage in my life about 4 or 5 years ago where I did not know that the most beautiful things in life could not be bought, things like loyalty, respect, love, fidelity, trust. , a good friendship…”, expressed the singer.

Several videos of the moment quickly went viral, and it is that more than one follower of the singer attributed said message to what had happened in his past relationship with the interpreter of ”In Darkness”.

Belinda defends herself

Belinda She recently took to her Instagram account to share a statement in which she is tired and disappointed about what has been said about her in recent days.

The singer begins her text by pointing out that she has always tried to maintain a good relationship with the media but they had already passed ‘“the barrier of respect” Well, he assures that they have defamed and slandered through information that places it in a vulnerable position.

”I do not intend to become a victim, since throughout my life the struggle and constant work have been the hallmark that has characterized me. That is why I have decided to take all actions necessary to demand – even by legal means– the respect with which all women deserve to be treated,” she wrote.

In this way, the singer shows that she will not shut up and will defend herself if necessary, especially from the defamations that have been made against her.