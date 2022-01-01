News

the most beautiful to see or review

It has been a terrific year for the series, we have seen much more experimental things than in the cinema, a lot of stylistic and genre barriers have been broken down. Here is the best of the year for me.

Best thrillers

Mare of Easttown (Sky) with the formidable Kate Winslet

Your Honor (Sky) with Bryan Cranston, soon there will be an Italian remake with Stefano Accorsi.

The Undoing (Sky) with the beautiful Nicole Kidman coats that cheered us up the (last) winter

Best docuseries

Sanpa (Netflix), the story of the drug addict community of San Patrignano, of Vincenzo Muccioli, of healed and unhealed, of betrayals and new lives. In the background, a few decades of Italian life. Heartbreaking, not ideological, not easy. Great work of research, editing, direction.

Fran Lebowitz – A life in New York (Netflix). Brilliant chatter and beautiful walks in New York with the writer (who has published little but who has lived a lot and my friend Martin Scorsese

Get Back. The most surprising TV product of the year by far. Is there really still something to discover about the Beatles? For real. It’s on Disney + directed by Peter Jackson. Unmissable

Best Series That Looks Like A Comic

Tear along the edges (Netflix).More ideas here than in six months of Italian cinema. To see, even if you are not Roman, even if you are not interested in things with drawings.

Best Series That Looks Like A Video Game

Squid Game (Netflix). Korean pulp, international success. Cold and macabre, but quite irresistible. It lends itself to “memes” of all kinds.

Best series that looks like a documentary

The Investigation (Sky). Reconstruction (fiction, with actors) of a tragically true story. A perfect series, hard to forget.

Best Guilty Pleasure

Halston (Netflix). Sex, drugs and fashion: what more do you want?

Better rich and bad

Succession (third season, Sky). Shakespeare and the Corleones but set in today’s America. The Roys are increasingly divided and hideous, the big family we love to hate.

White Lotus (first season, Sky). Stilettings of social satire at a luxury resort in Hawaii. Here too, full of unspeakable and inexplicably interesting people.

Best poor.

Maid (Netflix). Dickens in the United States of trailer parks, cruel bureaucracy and dysfunctional families. To see even just to admire the work of the protagonist Margaret Qualley.

