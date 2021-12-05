the most beautiful to send

Phrases and images of good morning and happy Monday, December 6, 2021, to wish a good day to the people most dear to us. Let’s see some that you can send on Whatsapp and Facebook to friends, colleagues, relatives and boyfriends.

Good morning phrases December 6, 2021

We have selected for you a roundup of good morning and happy Monday phrases that you can send this morning to anyone you want.

Smile in the mirror. Do this every morning and you will start to see a big difference in your life.

Joko Ono. Set a goal that will make you want to pop out of bed in the morning.

I opened two presents this morning, these are my eyes.

You won’t get this day back again, so make it count!

Stop thinking about what can go wrong, and start thinking about what can go right. Good day.

Never stop believing in hope, because miracles happen every day. Good day.

Every day is a new day. Don’t live in the past. Enjoy the now and make it count!

Smile at strangers on this day, slow down, say thanks, laugh and compliment.

Are you having a difficult morning? Feel your heart, this is your purpose to be alive.

You can’t live a perfect day if you don’t do something without expecting the other to be able to reciprocate.

John Wooden Every day is a good day. It’s just a unit of time. Whether it’s a good day or a bad day is up to you. It’s just a matter of perception.

Donald L. Hicks Each of us has ups and downs from which it is necessary to draw a lesson, but every morning I start the day with a good head on my shoulders, saying to myself ‘today will be a good day’.

Lindsay Lohan Every day is a good day to be alive, whether the sun is shining or not.

Marty Robbins If you don’t think every day is a good day, try skipping one.

Cavett Robert I wake up every day and think: I’m breathing, it’s a good day. Eve Ensler

I think it’s a really good day if I can walk through it without lifting a finger.

Jane Kaczmarek Even the worst days have an end, and the best days have a beginning.

Jennifer Coletta Morning is an important part of the day, because the way you spend it can often tell you what kind of day you will have.

Lemony Snicket Whenever I don’t need makeup, it’s a good day.

Cameron Diaz Every new morning, I’ll go out on the streets looking for colors.

(Cesare Pavese) One day you will wake up and see a beautiful day. There will be the sun, and everything will be new, changed, clear. What seemed impossible before will become simple, normal. Do not you believe it? I’m sure. It is early. Also tomorrow.

(Fedor Dostoevsky) When you do something noble and beautiful and no one notices it, don’t be sad.

The sun every morning is a beautiful sight and yet most of the audience is still asleep.

The sun every morning is a beautiful sight and yet most of the audience is still asleep. (John Lennon) I want every morning to be a New Year for me. Every day I want to come to terms with myself, and renew myself every day.

(Antonio Gramsci) A beautiful woman is a thousand times more attractive when she comes out of Morpheus’ arms than after a thorough toilet.

(Giacomo Casanova) The bravest decision you make every day is to be in a good mood.

(Voltaire) Every day we should listen to a little melody, read a beautiful poem, see exquisite painting and, if possible, say sensitive words.

(Johann Wolfgang von Goethe) Just you and me sitting here with the first coffee good morning to you

(Irene Grandi) Live every day as if it were every day. Neither the first nor the last. The only one.

(Pablo Neruda) Good morning Italy with a strong coffee, new socks in the top drawer

(Toto Cotugno) Each day is different from the other, each dawn brings with it its special miracle, its magical instant, in which past universes are destroyed and new stars are born.

(Paulo Coelho) But if you wake up and you are still afraid give me your hand again what does it matter if I fell if I am far away.

(Fabrizio De Andrè) Give each day the chance to be the most beautiful of your life.

(Mark Twain) The best way to make a dream come true is to wake up.

(Paul Valery) They say the world belongs to those who get up early. It’s not true. The world belongs to those who get up happy.

(Monica Vitti) Every morning we are born again. What we decide to do today is what really matters.

(Buddha)

Good morning and happy monday images

