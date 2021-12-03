the most beautiful to send

Just a phrase or a right image to wish good morning or happy Saturday today, December 4, 2021. Let’s see some of them that you can send on Whatsapp and Facebook to friends, colleagues, relatives and boyfriends.

Good morning phrases

We have selected for you a roundup of good morning and happy Saturday phrases that you can send this morning to the people closest to you.

Smile in the mirror. Do this every morning and you will start to see a big difference in your life.

Joko Ono. Set a goal that will make you want to pop out of bed in the morning.

I opened two presents this morning, these are my eyes.

You won’t get this day back again, so make it count!

Stop thinking about what can go wrong, and start thinking about what can go right. Good day.

Never stop believing in hope, because miracles happen every day. Good day.

Every day is a new day. Don’t live in the past. Enjoy the now and make it count!

Smile at strangers on this day, slow down, say thanks, laugh and compliment.

Are you having a difficult morning? Feel your heart, this is your purpose to be alive.

You can’t live a perfect day if you don’t do something without expecting the other to be able to reciprocate.

John Wooden Every day is a good day. It’s just a unit of time. Whether it’s a good day or a bad day is up to you. It’s just a matter of perception.

Donald L. Hicks Each of us has ups and downs from which it is necessary to draw a lesson, but every morning I start the day with a good head on my shoulders, saying to myself ‘today will be a good day’.

Lindsay Lohan Every day is a good day to be alive, whether the sun is shining or not.

Marty Robbins If you don’t think every day is a good day, try skipping one.

Cavett Robert I wake up every day and think: I’m breathing, it’s a good day. Eve Ensler

I think it’s a really good day if I can walk through it without lifting a finger.

Jane Kaczmarek Even the worst days have an end, and the best days have a beginning.

Jennifer Coletta Morning is an important part of the day, because how you spend it can often tell you what kind of day you will have.

Lemony Snicket Whenever I don’t need makeup, it’s a good day.

Good morning and happy saturday images

If the phrases did not suit you and you prefer a cute and colorful image, then we offer you the possibility to choose a photo as you like it, according to your tastes.