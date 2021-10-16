The most beautiful Zara coats fall winter 2021 to buy now

Winter is upon us. To welcome the season of the XS mania, the liliac trend and the very low waist – see the recap of the 10 seasonal trends, there is no better way than to turn on the fireplace, wear a super warm coat and go out for a walk through the avenue mountains, city lights and Christmas markets (they are closer than you think). If the real surprise was reading the part of the cool coat, bolt from the blue in every wardrobe still in the summer season, fear not: the sudden dictation of temperatures has just begun, but you are still in time (what better time than mid-October) to run for cover. Ready to run now and forever to your rescue, we of Cosmos we have built a moodboard that sees the on-trend coats as protagonists seen during the fall winter 2021/2022 fashion shows. From the voluminous mantle with a yeti effect to the Teddy like true fashion queens by Max Mara to the timeless camel coat ( that of Elisabetta Canalis is simply gorgeous ) and to the checked model seen on the chez Miu Miu catwalk, the collections celebrate the coat in all its forms.

From the fall winter 2021/2022 collections by Max Mara, Fendi, Alberta Ferretti, Ports 1961 and Prada Imaxtree

After a detailed analysis of winter trends, starting from Max Mara and coming from Alberta Ferretti, passing through the Fendi and Prada fashion shows, we have discovered a more accessible path that could be pursued by a wider slice of addicted. All you have to do is head to the Zara site: you will see the debut of the most desirable coats of the moment. Scroll down to read the magical list of our favorites!

Oversized special edition gray coat, available on the website www.zara.com/it Courtesy

An unworn gray coat is a wasted fashion trend, now and forever. Perfect for any occasion, this oversized gray coat will never let you down. In the city routine, combine it with a dark jumpsuit with white sneakers and a black hat. If, on the other hand, you prefer to show it off on the most beautiful evenings of the winter season, with a printed catsuit and a pair of heeled sandals you will not go unnoticed under the lights of your favorite club.

Camel-colored wool coat with belt, available on the website www.zara.com/it Courtesy

This wool blend coat is ready to be named “best colleague of the year”. Thanks to the belt – and, to be honest, to the crossed closure with snap buttons, the camel coat is comfortable, practical and versatile to face every day in the office. Ready to get off on the fly for a coffee?

Beige synthetic sheepskin coat, available on the website www.zara.com/it Courtesy

The Teddy is one of the main fashion trends for autumn winter 2021/2022. Made of synthetic sheepskin, the fluffy coat is ready to wrap and pamper you whenever you want. For lovers of simplicity, the advice is to combine the beige model with a pair of white jeans and a brown leather handbag.

Long coat in ecru knit, available on the website www.zara.com/it Courtesy

From the coolest clothes of the moment to the skirts trends of the future, the knitwear trend is not done with us yet: if you can’t do without a total white look for winter 2022, we bet you will fall in love with this cable knit coat . In short, who hasn’t already thought about how to combine it?

Bottle green wool coat, available on the website www.zara.com/it Courtesy

A bottle green long coat is able to make anyone feel like Nicole Kidman in The Undoing. Linear and structured, the masculine cut model proposed by Zara is an emblem of sex appeal and timeless class. Perfect with leather gloves, combine it with a super classy heeled shoe.

