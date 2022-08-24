The most brutal cars of the Kravitz family

Zoë Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, beyond their artistic side, cause an impact due to their good taste when choosing their cars. At Tork we present their best specimens below.

Zoë Kravitz, daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet beyond his artistic side, he inherited good taste and passion for engines. The family does not hesitate to allocate a significant millionaire in its impressive showcase that causes a sensation among its fans. They do know how to show off on the road and mark a unique style, that is more than clear.

Thanks to their talent, the three give themselves the pleasure of having a good salary and affording themselves some luxuries. Among them, their cars become a great attraction and an essential piece to finish combining their characteristic looks. Each one with his style, has shown to have a very marked preference. At Tork we show you their best specimens below.

1. Porsche Panamera (Lenny Kravitz)

Lenny Kravitz’s Porsche Panamera.

As for the famous singer, he has a great fondness for sports designs. A beautiful car that perfectly combines comfort and safety and brings together aspects of a luxury limousine. Certainly faithful to the Kravitz style! It has a maximum speed of 315 km/h and its market value is around 328,000 dollars, in its cheapest versions.

2. Ford Mustang (Lisa Bonet)

Lisa Bonet’s Ford Mustang.

The actress is not far behind with her luxurious Ford Mustang. A restored car that has become the vehicle of her dreams. What an example! This vehicle has a V8 engine and gives off a power of 306 CV. A model that at its launch had a very low cost, but personalized, it becomes a true collector’s item that is worth its good millions.

3. Range Rover Autobiography Dynamic (Zoë Kravitz)

Zoë Kravitz’s Range Rover.

True to the taste of her parents, Zoë managed to perfectly combine an elegant and sporty design that has become her faithful company. His Range Rover has a top speed of 210 km/h and puts out 550 hp. Without a doubt, a beautiful off-roader that fits our beautiful Catwoman. Its value is around 180,000 dollars, in its cheapest versions.

As we can see, the Kravitz family enjoys being behind the wheel of these incredible machines. Their fabulous garage is on everyone’s lips, and they steal all eyes. A family that has managed to impress us with their talent, but also with their particular taste for these elegant designs that have become an attraction in the automotive industry. And what do you think of this collection?