The most CHILLING movie that the pandemic predicted is on Amazon Prime Video; raised 5 million dollars |TRAILER

Amazon Prime Video has established itself as one of the streaming platforms with the most audiovisual content and in this sense, the platform usually works to get the best productions.

It is worth mentioning that the stakes of this platform have increased since the health crisis arrived, which caused an extensive confinement of people in their homes, with which the consumption of content has increased considerably.

The projects on the famous platform range from movies, series, short films and documentaries; These are not only American content, but also from various parts of the world, from the most recent productions to the classics.

Despite the competition, Amazon Prime Video continues to be one of the platforms with the highest global demand, mainly because it bets on the best releases in the cinematographic world, from the most recent releases to the classics of the seventh art.

In addition, after the arrival of the coronavirus in Mexico, people tend to spend more time on social networks but also on streaming platforms such as HBO Max, Star Plus, Netflix or Disney Plus.

Under this scenario, it is also important to remember that the streaming platform is constantly working to bring new titles of various genres to keep people of all ages entertained.

What is “Infected” about?

This is the tape “Infected”, which follows the story of four young people who go to a highway where they try to escape from the end of the world after a pandemic is unleashed due to a deadly virus where practically no one can get out safe.

This is how through this journey, Danny and Brian, who are brothers, flee with Bobby and Kate to the southwestern United States to escape the threat of said virus.

Below we show you the trailer of said film production hosted on Amazon Prime Video, which was directed by Àlex Pastor and David Pastor, with performances by Chris Pine, Piper Perabo and Emily VanCamp.

