the most comfortable accessory is now ‘cool’

The heat wave we are experiencing has returned prominence to an accessory that we thought had been ‘banished’ from our outfits: the hair clip returns as one of the accessories that you will not take off this summer. Learn how to put it on and everything you can achieve with it!

The hair clip, one of the accessories that starred in the 90s, is back to stay. It is not only comfortable, but also versatile, because there are many different ways to put it on. With the heat, you won’t take it off!

For Jennifer Aniston, one of the most iconic actresses of the 90s, the clip was a staple in their hairstyles. if you like the series friendsyou will remember seeing her character, Rachel, wearing this accessory in more than one episode.

Actress Jennifer Aniston, in an episode of the series ‘Friends’.



In addition, one of the many advantages of this accessory is that it is suitable for both short hair and longer hair. Not to mention the thousands of options of tweezers, of different colors, shapes, and sizes.

The different ways to wear the hair clip, from Julia Roberts to Sarah Jessica Parker



This photo sums up the versatility of the clip perfectly: with just one clip, you can achieve so many hairstyles. You can put your hair up completely, wear it down but without getting in the way, go ‘half up’… the possibilities are endless!

But why so much obsession with the clip? Not only is it an ideal accessory that helps completely transform any hairstyle, it also has many hair care benefits.

For example, while an ordinary hair tie can cause a headache after a while (all girls have experienced this at some point in our lives), with the clip, this does not happen when you are simply holding the hair.

It also does not pull the hair as it happens with a rubber that, sometimes, when removed, can cause breakage in the hair.

The clamp has become a must have of the celebrities now: from Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid, they don’t take it off!

For those of you with shorter hair:

Stradivarius gold clip.



Do you want to wear your hair down but pull it back a bit from your face? No problem. Here you have a Tik Tok account in which they show it to you.

@shaysullivann Trying this hairstyle with a different clip! This one is from @revolve #revolveme #revolve #clawcliptutorial #clawclip #hairstyle ♬ som original – 🫐

For those of you with long hair:

Large clips or ‘claw hair clip’, from Stradivarius



Are you hot and want to tie your hair up completely? You can too.

@megvadnais Claw Clip Hack🦋 #hairtok #hairstylestutorials #hairinspiration #clawcliptutorial #iCarlyAffirmation #tiktokfashion #foryou #fypシ #viral ♬ swing lynn – lovdfilmz

Fancy doing a ‘half updo’? Here’s some inspiration.

@kirstenzellers butterfly clips are my favorite 🦋 #springoutfit #promszn #dontbesurprised ♬ deja vu – Olivia Rodrigo

Do you want to put your hair up but you have a formal event? Nothing happens, the clip can be styled perfectly! And there are gold, silver, crystal, and vintage jewel styles, shaped like flowers, leaves, and branches, like the ones worn in the 20s, 30s, and 40s. Another trick is to wear one that’s exactly the same color as your hair. .

Two models of clip with crystals from QueenMeeAccessories, for sale on Ebay.



The clip can also be used to wear a slicked-back bun, perfect for those occasions when maybe you haven’t had time to wash your hair, but you want to go a bit dressed up. This hairstyle is very simple and looks very pretty, and with a clip, even better! As we have seen in the previous photos, this hairstyle is the favorite of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, among many other celebrities.

The best of all? That with just a clip, a brush, and a little hair gel, you can wear the same hairstyle as Bella and Hailey.

¡Háznos caso y hazte con una pinza! No te arrepentirás, y tus looks y tu pelo te lo agradecerán. ¡Es el accesorio del verano!

