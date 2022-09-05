The most common food allergies

The reaction usually occurs shortly after the food is eaten. These reactions can range from mild to severe.

An allergy to a certain food occurs when the body reacts against harmless proteins found in that food. The reaction usually occurs shortly after the food is eaten. These reactions can range from mild to severe.

As there are many symptoms and diseases that can be confused with allergies food, it is important for parents to know the differences. The following information from the American Academy of Pediatrics discusses allergies to foods, how to recognize them and how to treat their symptoms. Also included is important information about how to keep your child safe and healthy at school and at home if he has such an allergy.

Symptoms of a food allergy

When the body’s immune system overreacts to certain foods, the following symptoms occur:

skin problems Urticaria (reddish spots on the skin that resemble mosquito bites) Red, itchy lesions (eczema, also called atopic dermatitis) Swelling

Respiration problems sneezing wheezing throat tightness

stomach symptoms

circulatory symptoms skin paleness feeling dizzy loss of consciousness



If multiple parts of the body are affected, the reaction can be severe or even life-threatening. This type of allergic reaction is known as anaphylaxis and requires immediate medical attention.

It’s not a food allergy

Food can be responsible for many illnesses that are sometimes mistaken for a food allergy. The following are not allergies to food:

Food poisoning: Can cause diarrhea or vomiting, but is usually due to bacteria from spoiled or undercooked food.

Drug effects: Certain ingredients, such as caffeine in soft drinks or candy, can cause shakiness or restlessness in your child.

Skin irritation: This is usually due to acids found in foods such as orange juice or tomato products.

Diarrhea: This can occur in young children who consume too much sugar, such as that found in fruit juices.

Some food-related illnesses are known as food intolerances or sensitivities, rather than an allergy itself, because the immune system is not the cause of the problem. Lactose intolerance is an example of a food intolerance that is often mistaken for a food allergy. Lactose intolerance occurs when a person has trouble digesting the sugar in milk, called lactose, causing stomach pain, bloating, and loose bowel movements.

Sometimes reactions to chemicals added to foods such as dyes or preservatives are mistaken for allergies to food. However, while some people can be very sensitive to certain food additives, they are rarely allergic to them.

Foods that can cause allergies

Any food can trigger an allergy, but the following foods tend to trigger the most allergies:

Cow milk

Eggs

peanuts

Soy

Wheat

Tree almonds (such as walnuts, pistachios, pecans, and cashews)

Fish (such as tuna, salmon, cod)

Seafood (such as shrimp, lobster)

Peanuts, tree nuts, and shellfish are the most common cause of severe reactions. They can also be presented allergies due to other foods such as meats, fruits, vegetables, grains and seeds such as sesame.

Fortunately, this type of allergies they are usually outgrown during early childhood. It is estimated that between 80% and 90% of the allergies Egg, milk, wheat, and soy disappear by the time a child is five years old. Some allergies they are more persistent. For example, one in five young children will outgrow an allergy to peanuts, while very few will outgrow tree nuts and shellfish. Your pediatrician or allergist will perform follow-up tests for allergies of the child to see if he is outgrowing them.