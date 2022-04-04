the most common symptoms not to be underestimated

Let’s take a look at the symptoms caused by a deficiency in vitamin K and which should not be underestimated: health passes for the table.

Let’s take a look at the symptoms brought about by one vitamin K deficiency and that should not be underestimated: health passes through the table. Among the vitamins essential for the well-being of the body, vitamin K plays an essential role for the correct functioning of the organism. It is necessary to consume foods rich in vitamin K in order to avoid bad consequences.

A deficiency in this vitamin can lead to damage to the body and is recognized through certain symptoms. Eating lots of vegetables, such as cabbage, broccoli, spinach or salad, helps prevent many problems, some of which are serious. Which? Let’s see what are the symptoms that affect our health.

Recognize the more or less severe symptoms of a vitamin K deficiency

Among the beneficial effects that vitamin K brings to our body are the correct ones blood clotting. A deficiency of the vitamin would cause the blood to be too liquid, which means that there would be a risk of bleeding which could also cause a stroke. Vitamin K, therefore, is essential for the blood flow, if this is lacking, a single wound is enough to drain so much blood, too liquid and difficult to stop.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED → The diet that promises miracles has arrived. All the steps to follow

Excessive bleeding and internal bleeding are the consequences of very low levels. Not only that, they can also happen hematomas, i.e. subcutaneous bruising, accumulation of blood. And also the so-called purpuric syndrome, which is manifested by the appearance of purple spots All over the body. Again, this is referred to as blood accumulation, especially on the ankles. This could cause serious complications.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN → Color blindness: everything you need to know for a radiant look

Furthermore, vitamin K is also essential for targeting vitamin D in various areas of the body. Its deficiency could misdirect vitamin D by creating wrong pathways that lead to accumulations of the vitamin in the joints or in the cartilage. In this case, there would be an accumulation of calcium in these areas and absence in the areas where the football would serve. Symptoms are severe pain in the bones and swollen joints. Following a correct diet, consuming foods rich in vitamin K, as usual, is the right way to avoid even serious damage.