The most common vitamin deficiencies and how to deal with them

vitamin deficiency They are more common than you might think, as lack of time and the hustle and bustle of everyday life often affect our daily nutrition. Some people have a habit of eating fast food rich in packaged, refined or saturated fat; As a result, the intake of fresh vegetables and fruits or fish and meat is reduced, as the preparation of these foods usually takes longer.

So it is clear that our habits can have a negative impact on our health. What could be the reason vitamin deficiency, is essential for balanced mental and physical well-being. But what are the most frequent deficiencies? We have compiled a list of the most common. Plus, we explain how a deficiency can affect your health and what foods you can get it from without resorting to other supplements.

Getty Images A balanced diet is essential.

vitamin D

vitamin D It is necessary because it plays an important role in strengthen bones and muscles, In addition, it is responsible for a protective function against the appearance of other serious diseases such as cancer and diabetes. If you are worried about their consumption and do not want to take vitamin deficiencyYou should know that there are two ways to get this vitamin.

The first source is through food. foods rich in vitamin D There aren’t many, but you can find it in fish liver oil, fatty fish — such as salmon, trout, mackerel, tuna and eel –, egg yolks, liver and mushrooms. The second source requires an adjustment of habits, because you need expose yourself to sunlight At least half an hour a day. Don’t forget that sunscreen is mandatory.

folic acid

He folic acid it is one of most important nutrients Essential during pregnancy and childhood. This vitamin is found in good amounts in foods such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, green leafy vegetables, peas, chickpeas, beans, as well as fruit juices. What are the recommended dosages? According to the Italian National Institute of Health, the recommended daily intake is 0.4 mg/day.

Note that for women who want to become pregnant or who are already pregnant, the dose has been modified to 0.6 mg/day and 0.5 mg/day during lactation, in order to provide adequate exposure to the fetus and newborn. Can help in development.

B12 Vitamin

jupiter images Don’t forget the meat too…

vitamins B 12 It is an important nutrient needed for the formation of red blood cells and for the health of the nervous system. Its deficiency causes anemia, swelling of the tongue, depression, and tingling in the peripheral extremities. Where is it located? Mainly in proteins such as meat, fish, milk, poultry and other dairy products.

However, people who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet and do not consume foods of animal origin should consume complementary to B12 Vitamin To prevent its deficiency, in this way, the deficiencies will be compensated without the need for drastic changes in your lifestyle.

Vitamin B6

If you are a father-to-be, you must know what is necessary for the development of the brain of the fetus or newborn. Vitamin B6Therefore, consuming foods rich in this vitamin is essential for a pregnant person. In addition, patients with diseases of the kidneys or intestines also need this vitamin, as it is necessary for the proper functioning of enzymes responsible for regulating the chemical processes of the body. Where to get it? In foods like chicken, fish, chickpeas, nuts, avocados, plums, and bananas.

Article originally published in Vanity Fair Italy.