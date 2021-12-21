The most completed video game of the year (and the one you gave up the most)

A well-known portal reveals the habits of video games and says something more about the real success of video games released in 2021 (and there are many).

The popular How Long To Beat portal revealed the most completed video game of the year, and what users have abandoned the most. The site is an aggregator in which players enter, on the basis of their experience, the duration of the video games just released and the great classics (after all, it is literally called “how long it lasts”). In conjunction with the end of the videogame year, some statistics have been revealed that speak volumes about the success of the titles published in 2021 and the habits of fans. Here are the most significant.

Resident Evil Village is the most completed game of 2021 –

According to the statistics collected by How Long To Beat in its usual survey, Resident Evil Village was the most completed video game in 2021. The Capcom title has reintroduced a game structure and setting very close to Resident Evil 4, a beloved chapter of the survival horror saga. The release turned out to be a success, which also earned the Japanese company a Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards, also thanks to the many characters that immediately became very popular, such as the fearsome Lady Dimitrescu. Immediately after the horror, the most completed were Metroid Dread (Nintendo and MercurySteam), Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Sony and Insomniac Games), It Takes Two (EA and Hazelight Studios) and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo). The rest of the top ten includes 12 Minutes, Psychonauts 2, Nier Replicant ver.122474487139…, The Medium and Little Nightmares 2.

The most abandoned –

Worst fate have had the most abandoned video games of the year, although among these there are some great releases that are highly appreciated by both critics and the public. The most abandoned game was Valheim, an online survival with a Nordic background with deep RPG mechanics, followed by 12 Minutes (despite being in the other ranking, in sixth place) and Loop Hero, just entered the free Christmas games on Epic Games Store. The site also unveiled the most completed games ever, headed by Portal, while in second position we find the sequel Portal 2 and in third the Tomb Raider of 2013.