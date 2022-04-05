the most contagious according to the WHO

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the WHO.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported the detection of a new variant of covid-19 which could be placed as most contagious to date. the new strain, named XEwould be the result of the combination between the original variant of Ómicron (BA.1) and the BA.2 sublineage, also called “silent Ómicron”.

As the WHO has pointed out, the study of the new variants continues despite the decrease in infections and hospital pressure, currently recognizing up to three new mutationscalled XD and XF, together with the already named XE, which would be the one that most worries the health authorities.

Thus, regarding the XE variant (mixture of BA.1-BA.2), as highlighted in the report of March 29, it would have been detected for the first time in the United Kingdom on January 19, with more than 600 identified sequences.

In the case of Spain, the University Hospital Complex of Vigo would have discovered this hybridization of Ómicron in several sequenced cases, with different percentages of each of the strains. Thus, according to the latest reports from the Ministry of Health, in the different regions the predominant variant would be BA.2which is also at the top globally.

How is the XE variant of Covid-19?

As highlighted by the WHO, the first estimates of the XE variant indicate a rate advantage. community growth of 10 percent compared to BA.2, however, this finding requires further confirmation.

Thus, the XE variant belongs for now to the Omicron variant until significant differences can be reported in the transmission and characteristics of the disease, including gravity. At this point it should be noted that the three new strains have a faster spreaddue to its link with the BA.1 and BA.2 variants, which have already demonstrated their greater virulence.

The WHO has also highlighted that the study of the spread of Covid-19 has been complicating in recent weeks due to the fewer tests carried out by the member states. A situation that translates into data being “less significant” and “less robust”, research being key to estimating the possibility of entering a new phase of the pandemic.