The most controversial divorces of celebrities

“Six years ago, my life, the lives of my children, the lives of my closest ones and also the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported me and believed in me, changed forever. All in the blink of an eye and close your eyes.”

Thus begins the statement Johnny Depp published, immediately after knowing the judgment of the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The seven-member popular jury in Virginia unanimously ruled that Heard defamed Depp with a column published in The Washington Post in 2018 in which She presented herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

The resolution sentences the actress to pay US$15 million in total to the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”: US$10 million as compensation for damages and $US5 million as punitive damages.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: They got married in 2015, but it all ended too soon in 2016. Huge buzz was created after their split when she accused the actor of domestic violence and they are still on trial “drying their dirty laundry in the sun.”

With the trial between the actors after their complicated divorce and the recent breakup of Shakira and Gerard Pique, that, although they were not married, they formed a solid family with two children, we wanted to recall some of the divorces most mediatic and controversial in the world of international entertainment.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth they married in 2018, but eight months later they shocked the entertainment world with their separation.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: The two actors have not reached an agreement on the terms of their separation despite having hired renowned lawyers and even marriage counselors. The legal dispute between the two is mainly due to the custody of her six children, since Jolie requests full custody of the minors and Pitt a joint custody that allows him to raise them on her own. This dispute has also had strong accusations, such as when Angelina accused the actor of not paying child support for more than a year and a half, however, Brad Pitt’s defense presented documents in court showing that he had turned more than 9 million dollars since their separation.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: Before his controversial break with “La Jolie”, the actor had this popular actress as his wife. They were married in 2000, but separated in 2005. It was a huge scandal that ended with the beginning of Pitt’s relationship with Angelina Jolie, with whom he always said he was unfaithful to the Friends actress.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise: The famous began to divorce the actor because of the obsession he generated towards Scientology, and assured that his life with him became hell.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise: The actor gave himself a new opportunity in love with the actress with whom he had a daughter; They were married in 2006 and separated in 2012. The actor’s passion for Scientology caused him to neglect his family and his marriage, until it all ended through a phone call.

Madonna and Guy Ritchie: Their divorce was famous because it is considered one of the most expensive breakups in history! The compensation that the pop queen gave Guy was nothing more and nothing less than 76 million dollars.

Mel Gibson and Oksana Grigorieva: The marriage lasted only one year. Mel Gibson and the pianist Oksana Grigoreva. Her divorce in 2011 gave a lot to talk about, as Oksana accused Gibson of mistreatment and some audios were leaked in which the actor was heard yelling at her and insulting her. Although the divorce process had several clashes over the custody of their daughter, five years later the ex-partner returned to the spotlight of the press, since during the separation procedures, Oksana signed a confidentiality agreement not to reveal details of the abuse that he suffered, which he breached in 2016 when he spoke in an interview on the television program ‘The Howard Stern Show’. For this, the artist lost 450,000 euros.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver: They have four children together and were married for more than 25 years, until Maria filed for divorce in 2011 after learning that her husband had cheated on her years before with her maid and that he had had a child with her. The most curious thing about this case is that although the couple has been separated since 2011, their divorce is not yet official, because according to what the protagonist of Terminator told the portal ‘TMZ’, his lawyers have not yet found the best way to divide the assets of the couple, amounting to more than 400 million dollars.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards: These two had one of the divorces more controversial. The main reason for their separation was the bad habits of the actor, such as addiction to alcohol, drugs and pornography. She even stated that her ex-husband beat her. Sheen and Richards had a bitter dispute over the custody of the minors until 2009, when they reached an agreement. However, in 2016 they had a confrontation again, as Denise filed a $1.2 million lawsuit against the actor for non-payment of child support and for alleged threats made by Charlie Sheen against her and her family.

Valeria Liberman and Cristian Castro they married in 2005 and separated in 2009. They starred in a long and strong trial for the custody of their two children, in which Valeria accused the singer of homosexuality.

Paul McCartney and Heather Mills: They were married in 2002 and in 2006 they began a long divorce process that lasted two years. While they were in this negotiation, some documents were leaked where the woman claimed that McCartney was violent, an alcoholic and a drug user. In addition, she pointed out that a few months after her wedding, the singer had physically assaulted her after a party. The couple finally divorced in 2008 and, by decision of the judge, the former “Beatle” had to pay him only 40 million dollars of the 170 that the model demanded. Years later, Paul McCartney assured the British magazine ‘Q’ that marrying Mills had been one of the worst mistakes of his life.

Hilary Swank and Chad Lowe: The celeb decided to divorce him because he was addicted to a prohibited substance, and kept it a secret. She never revealed which one she was.

Courtney Cox and David Arquette: After 11 years of marriage, they broke up because the actress was tired of acting like her mother. They also confessed that they had not had sex for a long time.

Adamari Lopez and Luis Fonsi they married in 2006 and separated in 2010. The actress suffered from cancer and even published an autobiographical book in which she said that the singer did not love her as a woman, something that he called a personal attack.

Tiger Woods Y Elin Nordegren They had a six-year marriage (2004-2010) until the model found out about Woods’ numerous infidelities and asked for a divorce. The couple went down in history for having one of the divorces most expensive: 750 million dollars. The media madness of this divorce grew as more women came to light to report their alleged relationships with the golfer, who also admitted suffering from a sex addiction. This separation included a confidentiality agreement by which the Swedish woman will not be able to speak about the conflicts she had with Woods, otherwise she will have to pay 37 million dollars for each statement, even after the athlete’s death.

Ashton Kutcher Y Demi Moore they had an 8-year marriage (2005-2013). The age difference between the couple was always a subject of criticism for the press, as Moore is 15 years older than Kutcher. The separation of the couple occurred after a video was published showing Ashton partying with Sara Leal, a 22-year-old girl with whom he apparently had an affair. After the divorce, Demi Moore was in the news on several occasions due to an alleged depression that, according to the press, increased after learning that after a few months of separation, Kutcher already had a relationship with the actress Mila Kunis, whom he married. in 2015 and currently has two children.

Lorena Meritano and Ernesto Calzadilla they got married in 2013 and had a very strong relationship. However, Argentina announced that the Venezuelan abandoned her in the midst of fighting cancer and they separated in 2016.

Paulina Rubio and Nicolas Vallejo Nagera They got married in 2007 and began their separation process in 2012. They lasted almost two years in a property separation trial. The Spaniard said that it was “totally impossible to maintain a civilized relationship” and they are still in dispute for the custody of their son.

A divorce will always be complicated, but if the protagonists are Famousthings get out of control.