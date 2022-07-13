The most controversial episodes of ‘Family Guy’ that you can see on Star Plus

Now that the new season of ‘Family Guy’ has premiered on Star Plus, we remember the most incorrect episodes written by its creator Seth MacFarlane.



1.Chris Chross

+ Mr. Herbert debuted in the third season and since then he has been one of the most repugnant characters for people who have been offended by the content of the series, as he is an old pedophile who is obsessed with Chris Griffin (Seth Green). In episode 13 of season 11, available at StarPlus , your dream comes true when you receive it at home. Nevertheless, throughout the series he usually has fantasies with the teenager and shows all kinds of tricks to attract boys to his home. Without a doubt, the most incorrect of all Family Guy. Read more

if they have seen Family Guythe animation for adults created by Seth MacFarlaneyou will have noticed that throughout 20 seasons there are episodes of the Griffin family that kill us with laughter for all the black humor downloaded through Peter, Brian, Stewie (McFarlane), Meg (Mila Kunis), Lois (Alex Borstein ) and Chris (Seth Green), others are offended by bordering on the morally wrong through his jokes about Jews, homosexuals, blacks, Latinos and any other community.

If you know what we’re talking about, StarPlus you can put together the marathon of the most controversial episodes of Family Guyif you are completely new, you will not regret or get bored if you start from the first season.