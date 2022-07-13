The most controversial episodes of ‘Family Guy’ that you can see on Star Plus
Now that the new season of ‘Family Guy’ has premiered on Star Plus, we remember the most incorrect episodes written by its creator Seth MacFarlane.
1.Chris Chross
+
Read more
if they have seen Family Guythe animation for adults created by Seth MacFarlaneyou will have noticed that throughout 20 seasons there are episodes of the Griffin family that kill us with laughter for all the black humor downloaded through Peter, Brian, Stewie (McFarlane), Meg (Mila Kunis), Lois (Alex Borstein ) and Chris (Seth Green), others are offended by bordering on the morally wrong through his jokes about Jews, homosexuals, blacks, Latinos and any other community.
If you know what we’re talking about, StarPlus you can put together the marathon of the most controversial episodes of Family Guyif you are completely new, you will not regret or get bored if you start from the first season.