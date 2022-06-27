The most controversial photo of Eiza González

indisputably, Eiza Gonzalez is one of the Mexican stars of the moment. In 2017, she gained great international recognition by participating in the Hollywood production BabyDriver, in which he shared a cast with Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey and Lily James. Since then, she has not stopped forging a great career in the film industry.

For a few months there had been a lot of talk about the actress since it was known that she was having an affair with Jason Momoa. However, days ago it came to light that this relationship would have ended. The reason? The actor and the young woman would not be as compatible as expected,

Eiza González before retouching.

Now, Eiza Gonzalez It became a trend after pictures of her looking a little different appeared. Throughout her career, like many other Hollywood stars, the Mexican had some touch-ups on her body, but these days it seems that she went through the operating room again.

According to some postcards that circulated through social networks and information from some international portals, Eiza her face would have been outlined a little and her lips increased in size. This was made evident after the actress posted a close-up photo of herself on her Instagram account.

The truth is that in the last two publications that the Latin artist made, it can be seen that she has much more voluminous lips and a slightly thinner face. However, she did not refer to it, so it is not known if it is actually a fact or just the help of the magic of makeup.

But far from heartbreak and comments about his physical appearance, Eiza Gonzalez is in a great professional present. A rumor has been circulating for some time that she could join the huge Marvel family.

The new look of Eiza González.

According to some specialized portals, the actress would join Marvel Studios to play a “very important role”, so it is understood that she could be part of the producer’s next film.