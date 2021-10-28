The most copied bob cut on the web is that of Kourtney Kardashian

The perfect bub cut for Fall 2021 is that of Kourtney Kardashian

The eldest of the Kardashians has always flaunted long dark hair, but this summer he finally gave in to the impulse, realizing a desire he had been carrying around for years. To make hers even more precious and inspiring helmet it is the ability to make it always different, according to the occasion. Kourtney preserves your glamorous touch, giving her hair a different shape and life depending on the style. From the contrast very smooth to the crease with curled tips upwards with vintage vibes, the bub cut as Kourtney Kardashian shows it is versatile And never banal, perfect for any type of face.

The VIP hairstylist created her haircut Peter Savic, who has been following Kourtney and her family for some time because of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. And it was Savic himself who said that for some time the influencer wanted to give us (literally) a cut, lightening the load of the hair and allowing himself a more jaunty bob. The passion for the bob cut has not only affected Kourtney Kardashian. Other celebrities, in 2021, have lightened their hair with a shorter cut, such as for example Paris Hilton, whose bob cut definitely has a 90s setting.

