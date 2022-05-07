The most curious and hidden function of Google Maps that few know

Anyone who uses a PC or a smartphone will have been encountered at least once using Google Maps to know the distance between two cities or to plan a trip. The immediacy of the interface and ease of use make this tool one of the most widely used in the world as a guide to to travel. However, it is seldom used the most curious and hidden function of Google Mapswhich few still know how to use.

The most curious function of Google Maps

The information that a computerized geographic map can offer is the most complete. So thanks to Google Maps we can find an Atlas that does not simply present the territory in a physical version and politics. In fact, georeferencing allows you to attribute infinite data to every corner of the world: the address, the satellite view, the recent or historical photograph, the traffic, etc. But in the PC version of the service there are literally otherworldly possibilities.

On the home page of the website, it is possible immediately switch from the “Map” version to the “Satellite” version simply by clicking on the box at the bottom left, recognizable by the label «levels». Doing so displays the latest available satellite orthophoto, and eventually you can zoom in on a particular point of the image using the mouse wheel. Returning the mouse pointer to the “Satellite” label, a drop-down menu opens, from which you can select a feature called “globe view” that few know and that will allow you enjoy google maps in a most curious way.

not just planet earth

At this point, it is possible zoom out to see the entire globe. From here if you start to minimize view of Earthcan you check solar radiation in real time. and so we finds which areas are in broad daylightwhich ones are in the middle of the night, and finally, which areas are affected by sunrise or sunset. But that is not all.

You will see how in the side panel shows the other planets. So, why not sail through lunar craters or on the surface of Mars? And why not get on the International Space Station?

In this way, we can give ourselves a space trip like never before. Very detailed if we zoom in on the zoom on each planet to see craters and other reliefs in the territory of each planet that will leave you speechless.