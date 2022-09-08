The most daring scene between Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal on the screen

Anne Hathaway She is one of the best known actresses in cinema. Her career on the big screen dates back to 2001, when she starred in the popular adaptation of The princess’s Diary. Some years later it would princess diary 2However, Anne quickly left behind the innocent princess Mia to adopt more mature roles.

This is how your papers would arrive in Brokeback Mountain (2005), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), War of brides (2009) and many more. In 2013 she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Miserablesadaptation in which he shared the screen with Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Eddie Redmayne and Amanda Seyfried.

Anne Hathaway has two Oscar nominations

Throughout his career he has played a large number of characters, some with stronger personalities and others weaker, but always anchored to the sensitivity that only Anne Hathaway you can put it.

In 2005 he had had to share the scene with Jake Gyllenhaal in drama Brokeback Mountain, where they played husband and wife. Five years later she returned to repeat Gyllenhaal in a romantic comedy Love and other addictions (Love and Other Drugs).

Related news

The film is set in the late 1990s and is based on a true story. The film follows Jamie, a young man who works in the world of pharmaceutical sales. One day, while touring a clinic, he meets Maggie, an attractive young woman to whom he is immediately attracted. What Jamie doesn’t know is that Maggie has Parkinson’s, a disease that limits her life in many ways.

The relationship between Jamie and Maggie begins as a purely physical one.

Like all romantic comedies, Love and other addictions It has moments of laughter, others of sadness, but also some somewhat risqué scenes that brought out the chemistry between Hathaway Y Gyllenhaal.

As the relationship between the two characters progresses, they both realize that the attraction is more than physical. However, the scenes of intimacy between Jamie and Maggie, at times reach unexpected levels for the genre.

The actors had to prepare to do all kinds of scenes

Due to the amount of “everything uploaded” scenes that Jake Y Anne they had to shoot for the movie, they both had to prepare physically and mentally. Especially because the film was intended to show a love story and the goal was to be able to represent those intimate scenes as realistically as possible. Hence, this duo of actors had to leave their comfort zone and unleash the passion that their characters demanded of them.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.