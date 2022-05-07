The most demanded medical specialties in the MIR 2022

The Spanish doctors who have performed the MIR this year they have already begun to choose a place. This year 8,188 places have been offered Y this first week 1,129 have been assigned, although the MIR can continue choosing until next May 20. The choice of a MIR position It is a very important decision that will condition the future life in the professional aspect of these students. There are a total of 48 specialties in medicine with a duration of two to five years. Dermatology has been the most requested specialty. There were 115 vacancies and they sold out in the first two days. Plastic surgery, cardiology and ophthalmology follow in order of preference.

At the bottom of the list of specialties is family medicine, which is precisely where there are more places, almost 30% – 28.5% – would have to be occupied by future family doctors. But in this first distribution only 20 have been awarded.

Julia, 24 years old, has just received her MIR position. His grade would have allowed him to choose any specialty but his first option was clear, he wants to do family medicine. It is not the example of the majority. Last year family medicine was the last specialty to fill vacancies. Although the offer is greater, few want to go to work in health centers. Catalonia has been the first community to face the problems. Financial incentives of up to 9,000 euros per year plus those who choose a family medicine position.

In what number were the places for each specialty sold out in 2021?

In the MIR 2021, half of the medical specialties sold out before he picked number 5,000, according to Medical Writing. The first specialty to finish was Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgerywhich, with 51 places on offer, closed at MIR 836. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery closed its quota in the MIR 2,638, while Medical-Surgical Dermatology closed at 1,008, and Ophthalmology at 3,898. The 2021 MIR closed with 9,854 applicants, who also chose the last position in Family and Community Medicine, a specialty that the last 79 resident doctors on the list had to choose as it was the only one left.