The “most desirable woman on the planet” was born in Cuba

Australian film director Andrew Dominick described the actress Ana de Armas as “the most desirable woman on the planet” In an interview published by the Spanish newspaper The world.

“It’s going to be the best movie you’ve ever seen,” declared the unassuming Dominick of Blondea work of his in which De Armas stars as the Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe with all the sensuality that characterized her, but emphasizing facets of her life that are only beginning to be disclosed today: the degrading treatment to which she was subjected by Hollywood and by some of their partners.

“The film teaches what it has to teach. Marilyn was raped, or so the story goes. Honestly, I think that everything that has happened is the fault of Marilyn, who is an American icon. With any other character she would be different, ”says the Australian about Blondea film that is already beginning to cause scandal.

For the filmmaker, De Armas is the best actress he has ever worked with, and highlights her ability to trace the accent of the legendary figure of American cinema. “She is capable of anything, and the effort that she has made to reproduce Monroe’s accent, despite the fact that English is not her mother tongue, is incredible,” she assured.

Blonde was punished in the United States with an adult-only rating (NC-17), which basically means ostracizing her. She was accused of Netflixproducer of the film with Brad Pitt, of playing dirty by attempting a less burdensome comeback for their commercial interests.

“All of that is false,” Dominick says. On the contrary, if it is not for the platform [Netflix], it would not have been done. No one wanted to participate.”

About the film, the director had commented that it was about “the human condition”. “It tells a story about how a childhood trauma defines an adult who is divided into two realities, one public and one private. It is basically the story of any human being. I think the movie has endless possibilities, in terms of what can be done cinematically with that story,” he noted.

Ana de Armas has accumulated various awards in her career, which already includes several roles in the most powerful film industry. In January, she was included in the magazine’s list Forbes of the 25 people who have most influenced Spain during 2021.

His launch to fame originally occurred in Spain, through the television series “El Internado”. She then received other prominent roles, such as the Bond girl in the latest installment of the 007 agent film saga, alongside Daniel Craig.