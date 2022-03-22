The most desired and cheap smart watch only costs 73 euros, its historical minimum

The Xiaomi Amazfit smartwatch reaches its lowest price.

The catalog of smart watches is becoming more excessive every day. Now there are no manufacturers that do not have a model, at least, among their devices. Xiaomi-Amazfit smartwatches are the ones we recommend the most because they come with very good features and very light materials in their cheaper editions. This Amazfit GTS 2 Mini arrives up to 73 euros at its lowest price since launch.

This watch is the reduced specification version of the best-selling Amazfit GTS 2. On its official website it is also on sale for 79.90 euros, a tad more expensive than this Amazon price. The screen It’s still amazing and its battery is very longevto. For 73 euros I don’t think you will find something more complete and durable on the market.

Buy the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini for 73 euros

The Amazfit smartwatch has a 1.55-inch AMOLED-panel and high resolution, with a 450nit brightness and high color saturation NTSC. We will be able to enjoy the dozens of available spheres and patterns on your screen always-on. We have sensors to give and give away, among which we find the heart rate, blood oxygen saturationsteps or control of sleep quality.

The PAI health assessment system It will give us, numerically, a figure about our general state. From that number we only have to improve certain habits to evolve positively. We have Alexa integrated on this clock, so we can ask questions, set alarms or timers with our voice. It is a waterproof smartwatch, we can submerge it up to 50 meters deep no problem.

Includes more than 70 built-in sports modes with real-time monitoring and data at the end of each activity. Its battery is the best, because it will give us some 14 days of real autonomy. If you use it intensely, the duration goes away after 7 days, and your use is quite basic, we will not have to charge it until after about 21 days.

So for 73 euros not many better things today. Do not let this chance go away and get the best cheap Amazfit smart watch on Amazon with this offer.

