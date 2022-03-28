The most desired jewels of the Oscars in recent years

Tiffany&CoCartier or Chopard are some of the firms that have captured magic with dazzling jewels at the Oscars. Nicole Kidman and Vanessa Hudgens are the actresses who have worn the most special pieces of the 94th edition but, even so, they do not surpass the spectacular ‘Tiffany Diamond’ or Angelina Jolie’s emerald earrings.

The ‘Tiffany Diamond’

The ‘Tiffany Diamond’ is one of the highest quality and largest yellow diamonds in the world. It was discovered in the Kimberly mines (South Africa) in 1877. Only four women have worn this 128.54-carat diamond: Mary Crocker Alexander, Audrey Hepburn, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, who wore it to the 91st Oscars.

The singer was the star of that night for winning the statuette for best original song for ‘Shallow’, from the movie ‘A star is born’. And also for wearing this exclusive jewel valued at more than 25 million euros.

Bulgary

Choker with 23 carats of emeralds and matching earrings. Vanessa Hudgens has been in charge of bringing the most special jewels of Bvlgary in the 94th edition.

Lorraine Schwartz Emeralds

At the 2009 ceremony, Angelina Jolie trusted Lorraine Schwartz to give color and elegance to her styling.

The actress wore earrings 155 carat Colombian emeraldsvalued at 2.27 million euros and became the undisputed star of the red carpet of that edition.

Cartier

The actress of ‘Nocturnal Animals’, Amy Adams, knew very well how to elevate her night blue dress, by L’Wren Scott.

The necklace and bracelet set platinum and diamonds by Cartier, valued at 1.5 million eurosoutshone the red carpet.

Kate Winslet’s diamonds

If the jewel she threw into the sea in ‘Titanic’ was an incredible piece, even more so is the necklace she wore to the Oscars where she was awarded best actress for ‘The Reader’ in 2009.

Kate Winslet dazzled with some matching €2.3m earrings and bracelet from Tiffany’s & Co.

Harry Winston

Nicole Kidman has been the actress who has worn the most spectacular jewel of the recent Oscar awards gala. It is a Harry Winston choker in the shape of angel wings set with 250 diamonds and a yellow rhinestone center diamond.

Years before, in 2018, he grabbed all eyes with a necklace created by the American designer L’Wren Scott, integrated with more than 7,000 diamonds of 1,400 caratsvalued at 5.7 million euros.

Van Cleff & Arpels

‘It’s worth more than my life,’ joked Margot Robbie on the red carpet referring to the necklace she wore.

An exquisite jewel of Van Cleff & Arpels with more than 150 diamonds and 300 sapphires, valued at 1.36 million euros. More than 800 hours were invested in the process of making the necklace.

Chopard

In addition to being the winner of the best actress award for ‘Blue Jasmine’ in 2014, Cate Blanchet was crowned the most elegant of the night and not just for her Armani Privé dress, but for her Chopard jewelry.

The interpreter wore earrings with 62 white opals and diamonds, a white gold and brown diamond bracelet and a ‘Toi et moi’ ring with pear-cut diamonds in white gold, all valued at 18 million euros.

Lorraine Schwartz

Before ‘Ocean’s 8’, that is, before Sandra Bullock planned the robbery of Cartier’s most valuable necklace at the MET Gala in this film, the actress showed off her jewels on the red carpet of the 2014 Oscars. concrete some ear cuff of Lorraine Schwartz amounting to 1.5 million euros.