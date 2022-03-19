The most desperate features of Windows 11 and their solution | Technology

The advantages and novelties that Windows 11 presents over its previous version are many, but as always, there is a negative side and many others leave much to be desired. Here’s a list of 5 features that need improvement and how you can take care of it.

With a renewed design, safe, fast, and with a couple of interesting tricks like the new quick windows wizard and a redesigned taskbar. But in an effort to move forward, Windows has also regressed in other respects. Some of the new features don’t make sense and others are just plain frustrating.

However, do not panic because the good thing is that there are plenty of third-party tools to fix problems and hacks to get back to business as usual.

These are the 5 Most Desperate Windows 11 Features and How to Fix Them.

Right click menu is buried

It hadn’t changed in over two decades, and for good reason: It displayed a simple list of relevant stocks.

But Windows 11 has changed that. You now have a button panel at the top with no labels, and then your usual actions below it. A new button that says “Show All Actions” opens the old context menu.

If you want to bring back the old menu that shows all the actions together, Go to Start > Registry Editor and enter the following address at the top: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\CLASSES\CLSID\

Right-click in the empty area and choose New > Key. Here, paste the following as the key value: {86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2}.

Now, right-click on the key value we just created and select New > Key. Name the new key “InprocServer32”.

Double-click the “(Default)” key in the InprocServer32 folder to open it. Then close it without making any changes by clicking the OK button. This will add a blank value to the input. Close Registry Editor and restart your PC.

The tapes in the file explorer

The interface for the ribbons in Windows Explorer is a far cry from what it used to be. Now it just shows a compact bar with some icons. If you want to get back to the old full-size Ribbons interface along with all the features, you’ll need a registry hack.

Open Start > Registry Editor and go to the following path: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\NSOFTWARE\NMicrosoft\NWindows\NCurrentVersion\NShell Extensions

Right-click on the empty space, go to New > Key and name it “Locked”. Here, right-click and go to New > String Value and enter the following as the string value: {e2bf9676-5f8f-435c-97eb-11607a5bedf7}.

Now double-click the string file you just created and type “ ” in the “Value data” field. Click “OK” to save the changes. Now go to Task Manager and restart Windows Explorer, and the old ribbon interface will reappear.

Dark mode can hardly be used

Windows 11 includes a dark mode/theme. To activate it, you have to go to the Settings application. However, if you want it to behave like a regular dark mode on Mac or Android, you’ll need to use a third-party app called Auto Dark Mode.

Once installed, go to the “Time” section and put the dark mode on a schedule. You can right-click the app icon to instantly switch between light and dark mode. From the “Change modes” section, you can also set a global keyboard shortcut to activate dark mode.

There are things on the taskbar that you never use

The redesigned taskbar in Windows 11 has a very fresh look, but it’s also it has several useless icons for many of us. If you never plan to use Microsoft Teams Widgets, Virtual Desktops, Search, or Chat, you can remove them entirely.

To do this, right-click on an empty part of the taskbar and go to “Taskbar Settings”. Here, in the taskbar items section, disable the icons you don’t want to see.

Can’t resize taskbar

Finally, we bring you this frustrating feature that you can change. And it is that, By default, you can’t resize the Windows 11 taskbar.

If you think it’s too big, and that you could use some of that space on your computer screen, there’s a way to make the Windows 11 taskbar bigger or smaller: Go to Start > Registry Editor. Here, go to the following location: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\NSoftware\NMicrosoft\NWindows\NCurrentVersion\NExplorer\NAdvanced

Right-click on an empty space and select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value. A new entry will be added at the bottom of the “Advanced” folder. Rename it to “TaskbarSi”.

Double-click the “TaskbarSi” file, and in the “Value Data” field, change it to 0 if you want a smaller taskbar, and 2 if you want a larger one (1 is the default). Click OK. With a final reboot, everything will be fixed.