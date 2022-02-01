The most detailed and spectacular image ever of the center of our galaxy has been published

At the center of the Milky Way, the spiral galaxy in which we find ourselves, is Sagittarius A *, a super massive black hole with 4 million solar masses, surrounded by an extremely chaotic region, in which stars are born and explode and turbulent phenomena occur. physical at extreme energy levels. All this is normally hidden from our view, not so much due to the distance at which we are – about 25,000 light years – but above all because of the dense banks of interstellar dust, impenetrable to various wavelengths, and which hide the galactic core from the our position. To overcome this blanket, astronomers use radio waves and their own for investigations using a sophisticated radio telescope called MeerKAT, the highest resolution image ever obtained of the galactic center was created today, allowing to grasp the existence of structures never seen before.

Open original The image shows a region about 200 parsecs wide in the center of the galaxy. The very bright central element is where the black hole Sagittarius A * hides and the brightness indicates the high intensity of the radio waves emitted by the matter orbiting in its vicinity. The image shows the bubbles of matter ejected by the explosion of supernovae and compact regions in which new stars are being born over hundreds of mysterious filaments that emit radio waves due to the intense magnetic fields to which they are subjected. Credit: I. Heywood, SARAO

The spectacular mosaic was obtained by researchers from the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory led by Professor Ian Heywood of Oxford University and Rhodes University, using the MeerKAT radio telescope, consisting of 64 radio antennas of 13.5 meters in diameter, arranged over an area with a diameter of 8 km. This particular configuration made it possible to observe the center of the galaxy with an angular resolution of 4 arc seconds, equal to the angle subtended by a person observed from 100 km away.

Open original

The image, which took three years to process, was obtained from a campaign of 20 observations, at frequencies up to 1.28 GHz, and 200 hours of use of the radio telescope, producing 70 terabytes of data and an image 100 Megapixel overall.

The black hole is surrounded by about 1000 mysterious filaments

The first major scientific result obtained thanks to the new image is the discovery that mysterious magnetized filament structures first discovered 35 years ago are ten times more numerous than initially thought. Thanks to the resolution of MeerKAT, a thousand of these filaments have been identified, up to 150 light years long and arranged at intervals in a regular way, “equally spaced like the strings of a harp“to use the words of one of the scientific studies accompanying the publication of the image.

The hypothesis is that the filaments, made up of electrons of cosmic rays accelerated to speeds close to those of light by very intense magnetic fields, are the remains of signs of past activity of the central black hole and are somehow connected to the enormous emission bubbles. radios surrounding the galactic center, discovered in 2019 again thanks to MeerKAT. The new data will allow for the first time to study a large population of these filaments in order to derive the variety of the main physical characteristics and perhaps reach a greater understanding of the physical mechanisms that generated them.

The gigantic radio emission lobes that cover a distance of about 1400 light years in height and which are believed to be the remnants of a period of strong activity in the Milky Way’s galactic core, resulting from the fall of large quantities of matter inside the Milky Way. event horizon of the black hole Sagittarius A *. Their age is estimated to be several million years.

The turbulent heart of the Milky Way

One of the most spectacular parts of the mosaic is the area immediately near the black hole at the center of the galaxy. It is the most turbulent region of the galactic core and where there are some of the most extreme conditions in the Universe.

Open original Detail of the central area of ​​the mosaic.

Sagittarius A * is the brightest point in the lower right region of the image, which is otherwise dominated by a bubble of material and the Radio Arc, a large structure composed of several parallel beams of radiofrequency luminous filaments, which forms the eastern boundary of one of the gigantic radio bubbles that surround the galactic center. The article accompanying the publication of the images offers a detailed analysis of the central region that reveals a mini spiral composed of two streams of ionized gas in the vicinity of the black hole. The data seem to confirm the presence of an hourglass structure of gas jets with an axis aligned with that of the two radio bubbles that surround the center of the galaxy and the other filaments identified in the image.

Remains of gigantic explosions, a mouse and a snake

Among the most spectacular elements of the mosaic, which contains several bubbles of material created by the supernova explosion, is this detail of the remains of the supernova G359.1-0.5.

Open original

The gigantic bubble of material is surrounded by two particular formations. On the left you can see a bright spot with a tail that astronomers refer to as “the mouse” and which is believed to be a pulsar generated and ejected at high speed by a supernova explosion. The luminous filament in the upper left is instead called “the snake”, and is the longest visible filament in the right part in the complete mosaic.