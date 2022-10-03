The most difficult moment that Michelle Monaghan had to live

Just over 10 years ago, a serious illness caught the actress off guard. michelle monaghan and changed his life completely. Today, healthy and with a new perspective on life, she warns of everything that can be done to prevent a disease as strong as the cancer.

the husband of michelle monaghan noticed a strange mole in the calf area of ​​​​the actress. An important fact is that the man was born in Australia, a country where there is a high rate of skin cancer, that’s why when he discovered that stain he suggested to his wife that she go to a doctor to control it. And after she insisted several times, the actress finally went to a dermatologist for a biopsy.

Michelle Monaghan maintains a daily skin care routine.

Michelle Monaghan got the news she didn’t want to hear

The results of the biopsy showed that it was a malignant melanoma “I had a mole on the back of my calf and he insisted that I check it out,” the actress said during an interview. “I finally went, and it was skin cancer. They took a big chunk out of my leg. I am so grateful that you noticed.”

Luckily they caught him at a very early stage, so michelle monaghan she only had to undergo surgery to remove the mole and the surrounding area, and did not have to undergo any type of subsequent treatment, something that scared her a lot at first.

This whole situation made her feel guilty for not having taken any kind of care with her skin. She remembers as a youngster going to tanning beds to get a tan, and even she didn’t use sunscreen until she “burned” her skin in the sun. Not to mention that she was a smoker for ten years.

Today their habits have completely changed and militates for skin care, trying to raise awareness among the people around her and whenever the opportunity arises. For her, sunscreen, hats and sunglasses have become part of her routine, not to mention the annual visit to the dermatologist.

