“The most disastrous in American history” – Corriere.it

“We had to crawl on corpses.” The worst tragedies in a candle factory, where 70 are still missing, and in the nearby town of Mayfield, Kentucky. Putin’s “sincere condolences”

WASHINGTON – Firefighters continue to dig through the rubble of the candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky. It is the epicenter of “unprecedented” devastation, as the state governor, Democrat Andy Beshear puts it, who defines tornadoes as “the deadliest in American history.” On Friday night the factory was razed to the ground, trapping 110 workers. Forty were saved; 70 people are still missing. “We had to crawl over the corpses to reach those who were still alive”, said Jeremy Creason, the head of the local fire department and the relief coordinator. During the night one of the workers, Kyanna Parsons-Perez, had given the alarm with a direct Facebook: “We are trapped, help us please, please.”

Hurricanes hit en masse, sweeping hundreds of kilometers in a long corridor: six states, from north to south, from Illinois to Mississippi. The toll is still provisional: 93 victims. Unfortunately, it is very likely that in the end the bill will largely exceed 100. Images of destruction arrive. Dramatic stories intertwine. Barbara Richards, 57, a nurse at the Monette, Arkansas nursing home, tells a local TV: “I looked out the window the other night and saw a long black column. It was coming straight towards us. I ran to warn our guests. We rounded up people stranded in wheelchairs. I leaned over them to protect them and saw the other colleagues doing the same thing. “

The facility welcomed 67 seniors. One is dead. All the others were displaced to a school. Six other victims in the Amazon depot in Edwuardsville, Illinois, where more than 100 people were present at the time of impact. Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Kentucky and assured “all the help that will be needed”. He showed up from Moscow Vladimir Putin, with a telegram of “sincere condolences”.

Emotions mix with rescue plans and scientific analysis. In the night between Friday and Saturday the Weather Service recorded more than 30 storms, with atypical strength and intensity. The gigantic and devastating rotations lasted up to three hours. Things never seen before. This phenomenon, typical of the mid-range of the United States, is due to the collision between currents of cold and warm air. The season most at risk is the one between May and July. Then, of course, there may be some winter queues. But not of this size. Is there a link with «climate change»? Scientists are cautious: the studies are very complex. However, it is clear that if the planet warms up, the conditions for a short circuit in the atmosphere can also be created in December.