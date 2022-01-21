The most discussed reboots and reunions of TV series – Magazine

Many hit TV series of the past in recent years have proposed gods revival where the original cast was reunited. The nostalgia effect has divided the fans: for some to see the darlings of the past back together on the screen it worked. According to others, however, the result it was not quite what we had hoped for, because putting our hand to historical production risks mess up a classic”. Here’s what they were ireboot and le reunion most discussed of TV series famous. And watch out for some spoilers.

1. A mother as a friend – A Year in a life, Netflix



In November 2016 Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel returned to the role of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. In the reboot the girl, now 32, lives between London and New York and his career as a journalist does not take off; his mother, on the other hand, stayed in Stars Hollow and got swallowed up by routine. Although the absence of actor Edward Herrmann – interpreter of Richard Gilmore, who passed away before filming – has made itself felt, bring this series on TV it was a pretty successful experiment that showed a new face of the Gilmore girls. Emily, in particular – a flawless one Kelly Bishop – is the character who has undergone a major evolution: widowed, she transformed her pain and discovered what it means to be a independent woman. The revival of A Mom as a Friend is out on Netflix a 9 years apart from the airing of the last season of the original show. It wasn’t a real one additional season but of only 4 episodes of 60 minutes (against 22 of 40 minutes of the canonical seasons).

2. Will & Grace: The Return, Amazon Prime Video



It is probably the most followed among the revival made so far. The series about the affairs, mainly love affairs, of the roommates Will and Grace (Eric McCormack and Debra Messing) and their friends Jack and Karen (Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally respectively) was revived in 2017 for a return to 11 years apart from the last episode. Initially it was supposed to be a single additional season but, given the great success achieved, the reboot has been renewed twice and Will & Grace has reached a total of 11 seasons: 8 aired between 1998 and 2006 and 3 between 2017 and 2020.

The formula to show i more mature characters but not distorted in their characters and their peculiarities, it has proved successful. The the final of 2020, moreover, which sees the two protagonists staying together even if each of them has built one family, was much more appreciated than that of 2008, where the two decided to move away. The reboot it is visible on Amazon Prime Video, with the premium version subscription.

3. BH90210, available on FOX USA only



A somewhat particular form of revival is the one chosen for Beverly Hills 90210. It is only titled BH90210 and, in 2019, the actors have not returned to play the role of personages who made them famous, but played themselves in movie version. It is in fact a fake documentary, a reboot in the reboot: in the additional season, released almost 20 years after the end of the show, the entire cast finds themselves on the set, ready to shoot the reunion of Beverly Hills. Meanwhile, he rediscovers old grudges but also old passions. Exciting is the memory that the actors make of Luke Perry, who disappeared shortly before starting to shoot. There series it was only broadcast in the original language by FOX in the United States.

4. And just like that (with spoiler), Now TV



The reboot of Sex and the city, currently airing on Now TV, is causing a lot of public discussion. As expected, the absence of Samantha (Kim Cattral, who did not want to take part in the shoot) does not go unnoticed. In addition, the cast had to deal with the disappearance of actor Willie Garson (who participated in the first episodes as Stanford Blatch) and with the cinematic death of Mr. Big, one of the protagonists, linked to allegations of sexual harassment involving his interpreter (Chris Noth). In the era of political correctness, And just like that – revival of a cutting-edge series like Sex and the City – couldn’t help but talk about civil rights, #MeToo, gender equality and racial and that’s good. However, it seems that the committed turning point has caused the loss of the typical lightness of Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda and not all fans appreciated it.

5. Friends: The reunion, Now TV



It wasn’t a real one reboot but a television special, which aired in 2021 on HBO Max in the United States and simultaneously distributed worldwide on Sky and Now TV. The six performers of the most famous friends of New York they returned to the set of the sitcom and revealed their backstory and curiosity 25 years later. There was also space to re-read in modern key scenes from the series or to indulge in a themed quiz game Friends. In addition to the original cast, Central Perk and Monica’s apartment hosted for the revival international guest stars like Lady Gaga, Malala Yousafzai, David Beckham and also Reese Witherspoon e Tom Selleck, who in some episodes played respectively Rachel’s sister and Richard, a longtime boyfriend of Monica.