The most distinguished car of the ex-wife of Sylvester Stallone

Regarding the sentimental life of Sylvester Stallone, nobody forgets his second nuptial union with the Hollywood actress who, after several years, surprises the networks from his distinguished car in several photographs that we show you here…

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most famous and beloved stars in Hollywood with an impressive career that has earned him countless awards around the world, plus an extensive repertoire of successful films such as “Rocky Balboa”, “Rambo”, “The Mercenaries”, “Cobra”, “The Specialist” among other.

From his personal life, it is known that the actor was married three times and that he currently lives one of the most consolidated relationships in the show with the businesswoman. Jennifer Flavin with whom he has three daughters, forming the family that social networks fall in love with so much.

However, it is difficult to ignore his second and controversial nuptial union with the actress brigitte nielsenwhich was full of rumors of infidelity, to the point that it only lasted two years, but finally after so long they met again as good friends beyond their complex experience.

Nevertheless, Stallone’s ex-wife reflects on networks her passion for luxury, spacious and highly comfortable cars, modeling in several photographs from her distinguished Maserati Quattroportegreat equipment in red that hides the V8 engine, runs through the maximum power of 440CV plus the eight-speed automatic transmission, ergonomic seats and an elegance of design that is impossible to lose sight of.

In various images, it can be deduced that the vehicle is for the whole family, traveling together with your current partner from the comfort of a luxurious saloon, Italian inspiration like no other whose performance is equipped with a sports engine, high-end technology, voice service Amazon Alexa, remote assistance and adaptive Full Led headlights that make it ideal for drivers on the open road, adding confidence and safety.

+ Look at the photos of Brigitte Nielsen, the ex-wife of Sylvester Stallone in the distinguished Maserati:



