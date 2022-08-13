The most disturbing alien invasion celebrates 20 years and is available on Disney +

Share

If you have not yet discovered one of the best works of M. Night Shyamalan, this is your chance.

If at any time you are considering what to see in Disney+from Urban Tecno we leave you updated its catalog and how to download content to view it offline, and you want to sit on the sofa and get closer to the horror movies, perhaps the option that we show you below can convince you. Arguments are not lacking. aliensa silent invasion that ends up being raw and almost phantasmagorical, the beliefs from a family you shatter Y blueprints so impressive that will leave you breathless. This and much more is what it offers you signalsby the great M. Night Shyamalan, and then we tell you everything you need to know about the film to finally convince you.

Appreciating the less gimmicky and more disturbing horror cinema with Signs

The plot of the film, which in the case of films by the North American director is better not fully discloserevolves around a family who lost their mother recently with a father who has lost faith in religion, two sons of the most peculiar and a brother which is not going through its best moment. Although their relationship is not the best, strange little events they will be doing what They join and discover tracks around mysterious signs that are taking place in planting fields from all over the world and who have ended up arriving at one of their properties.

The moviewhich meets 20 years in this 2022, is starring renowned actors such as Mel Gibson Y joaquin phoenix and by one of the most promising actresses on the international scene, abigail breslin. During the 107 minutes duration of the film, the viewer will embark on a journey that will begin slowly, showing the strengths and weaknesses of each of his charactersto gradually build a plot that will end up exploding from the time of viewing and that will show how a alien invasion can be terrifying with few scenarios, but with the rising tension to lead to a surprising endingwhich will end up putting together the pieces of a magnificent puzzle.

if you thought that The Protected either The sixth Sense were the two great works of M. Night Shyamalan, this could lead to a heated debate, give a chance to signs and enjoy one of the best alien invasion movies of modern cinema. By the way, and continuing with Disney +, if you are looking for a horror series on the platform, perhaps this recommendation is for you. Also, you can discover a space movie with the protagonist of Thor: Love & Thunder if you prefer a more leisurely drama.

Share

