The most disturbing and unknown film on Prime Video is this suffocating fable about the monotony of adult life

When a few years ago, in 2019, ‘swallow‘ went through the Sitges festival, viewers left the screenings with a lump in their throats. That did not prevent it from being nominated for Best Film at the Festival, but the respectable reaction is not surprising: this fable builds on the metaphor of not being able to swallow any more with life a ruthless and literally suffocating fable. The lump in the throat is, in this case, real, and you can check it out on Prime Video.

Carlo Mirabella-Davis made his feature film debut with this film, which remains his only film in this format, although his filmography includes a couple of extra pieces of value: a couple of episodes of ‘Servant,’ the series produced by M. Night Shyamalan for Apple TV + and that also dives into everyday suffering as a way to uncover horrors that border on the metaphysical. Although in this case the thing acquires more physical proportions.

We will meet Hunter in ‘Swallow’, a housewife who seems to be living a dream existence. Practically retired from any type of obligation thanks to her husband’s work and the comfortable life that her in-laws facilitate, her sole purpose is to get pregnant. But when she gets it, she feels that something is missing. Her way of dealing with this spiritual emptiness of hers is by filling her crop with indigestible objects.

A sick and suffocating starting point that Mirabella-Davis shoots recreating herself in the aseptic, luxurious and somewhat old-fashioned house where Hunter lives. (in a nod to the American housewives of the fifties that, by the way, also recovers the fantastic ‘Don’t worry, dear’, with which ‘Swallow’ shares a strange tone of domestic dystopia). A splendid and repulsive use of sound and a dedicated and hypnotic performance by Haley Bennett round out a semi-hidden but urgently vindicatable film.