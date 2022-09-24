the most disturbing details of the childhood of the actress

drew Barrymore has become the what in of the romantic comedies that liven up our eternal Sundays by being the headliner of pastel films of the stature of ‘Fifty First Dates’, ‘Duplex’, or ‘They Have Never Kissed Me’. However, little people would notice the terrible childhood that hides his smile.

There are many occasions in which the interpreter has openly chattered about how addiction to alcohol, marijuana or cocaine changed her life from her younger years, to the point that she entered a rehabilitation clinic with only 13 studs.



Drew Barrymore in ‘Fifty First Dates’

Now, Barrymore has retold this tragic episode on his ‘Drew’s News’ podcast alongside his buddy Rob Lowe. The drama began as a result of the premiere of ‘ET’ when Drew’s parents forbade him the consumption of sugar so that he would not gain weight. Nevertheless, drugs did have a place in his diet:

“My mother wouldn’t let me eat sugar. Studio 54 (the famous New York nightclub where the actress also went as a child), weed and alcohol were fine with them, but they wouldn’t even let me touch the sugar. But I did it, I ate the chocolate secretly, in the closet”, confesses the diva.



Drew Barrymore at the Studio 54 disco

“All the other habits I could do in sight, but sugar was something I could only do in the closet,” reveals Barrymore, mentioning the years that he was without speaking to his mother: “He has lived with a lot of guilt for years, because he had created a monster, but then I get the feeling that he has also lived with a lot of pain because I have not spoken to him for a long period of time either.“, ditch.