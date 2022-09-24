Entertainment

the most disturbing details of the childhood of the actress

Photo of James James24 hours ago
0 46 1 minute read

drew Barrymore has become the what in of the romantic comedies that liven up our eternal Sundays by being the headliner of pastel films of the stature of ‘Fifty First Dates’, ‘Duplex’, or ‘They Have Never Kissed Me’. However, little people would notice the terrible childhood that hides his smile.

Cameron Diaz, exhausted from lying on the bartola: ends her early retirement with this premiere for Netflix

There are many occasions in which the interpreter has openly chattered about how addiction to alcohol, marijuana or cocaine changed her life from her younger years, to the point that she entered a rehabilitation clinic with only 13 studs.

Db0

Drew Barrymore in ‘Fifty First Dates’

Now, Barrymore has retold this tragic episode on his ‘Drew’s News’ podcast alongside his buddy Rob Lowe. The drama began as a result of the premiere of ‘ET’ when Drew’s parents forbade him the consumption of sugar so that he would not gain weight. Nevertheless, drugs did have a place in his diet:

“My mother wouldn’t let me eat sugar. Studio 54 (the famous New York nightclub where the actress also went as a child), weed and alcohol were fine with them, but they wouldn’t even let me touch the sugar. But I did it, I ate the chocolate secretly, in the closet”, confesses the diva.

Dzsz09mw0aayu4m

Drew Barrymore at the Studio 54 disco

“All the other habits I could do in sight, but sugar was something I could only do in the closet,” reveals Barrymore, mentioning the years that he was without speaking to his mother: “He has lived with a lot of guilt for years, because he had created a monster, but then I get the feeling that he has also lived with a lot of pain because I have not spoken to him for a long period of time either.“, ditch.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James24 hours ago
0 46 1 minute read

Related Articles

Notes of sorority and feminism. On Mean Girls (2004) – Ramona

7 mins ago

Kim Kardashian thanks Pete Davidson for this incredible gift!

8 mins ago

From Olivia Wilde’s stumble to the arrival of Ana de Armas’ dogs: the most… more moments of the 2022 San Sebastian Film Festival

18 mins ago

Breaking: Dolce & Gabbana signs a show curated by Kim Kardashian

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button