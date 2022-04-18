“The most disturbing thing was not Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock”

Jay Leno (71) has been one of the most influential personalities on American television in recent decades thanks to his work on The Tonight Show, the historic NBC program that he currently hosts. Jimmy Fallon. The comedian, who is still linked to the little girl and has his own stand-up show, has been one of the last voices to comment on the unfortunate show experienced at the Oscars.

Let’s remember that Will Smith, who continues to make headlines in everyone attacked Chris Rock as a result of a joke about this Jada Pinkett Smith, although for Jay Leno, who considers Smith “a good boy”, the most worrying thing was not the slap itself.

Enlarge Jay Leno is a very influential personality in the US. Shawn Miller/Library of Congress

“For me, the most disturbing thing was not the slap, because he was like smiling after hitting Rock. The most disturbing thing was the obscenities that Will Smith blurted out from his seat shortly after him because you’re like, ‘Wow, what’s going on here? This is real anger.’” Leno explains in statements to the Palm Beach Daily News.

However, despite showing his disagreement with what happened, the comedian was also critical because of the way the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had handled the matter and its lack of diligence in making decisions.

“What were they investigating? It has to be the most recorded assault in history. I saw the back of his shoe, I saw Chris’s ear. There were many cameras in this incident. What were they investigating? I know sometimes things are just what they seem”, settles Jay Leno, who like everyone else, has an opinion about it.