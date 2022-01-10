the most downloaded games of December 2021, Among Us beats all – Nerd4.life

There classification of the most downloaded games from PlayStation Store to December 2021 shows only one winner: Among Us, which turned out to be first on both PS5 and PS4, in all territories reported (United States, Canada and Europe).

Most downloaded PS5 games from PlayStation Store in December 2021

Most downloaded PS4 games from PlayStation Store in December 2021

In second position we find FIFA 22 for Europe, both for PS4 and for PS5, while in the USA they preferred other titles: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 and Call of Duty: Vanguard on PS4. It should be noted that Marvel’s Spider-Man has regained strength on both platforms, probably thanks to the theatrical release of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has been a huge success.

For the rest there is little of interest to report, apart from the debut of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach in fourth position (North America) and in eighth (Europe) on PS5.

The ranking of games for the viewer is also not very interesting PlayStation VR, which always sees Beat Saber in the lead in all territories, followed by the usual Job Simulator and the equally usual SUPERHOT VR. In fact, in the course of 2021 there were no new important offers for the viewer. Hopefully the lean will end with the arrival of PlayStation VR2.

Most downloaded PSVR games from PlayStation Store in December 2021

Finally, Fortnite dominates the free-to-play sector as usual, with Call of Duty: Warzone and Rocket League in line.

Most downloaded free-to-play games from PlayStation Store in December 2021

In short, December 2021 was a month without major shocks on the PlayStation Store, waiting for the new, very promising year.