The most eccentric looks of the Billboard Awards, under review

Along with the MET gala and the Cannes festival, the Billboard awards are considered one of the biggest international catwalks. And it is that, there are many familiar faces that year after year come to this appointment to revalidate their stylistic taste through outfits that do not go unnoticed in any corner of the planet. This time it was not going to be less, and Las Vegas has become the perfect setting to welcome countless celebrities willing to give it their all in one of the most relevant events at a musical level.

Among the attendees was Anitta. The singer did not want to miss the musical meeting, and after having starred in one of the trends most prominent in the 2.0 universe with its To wraphas now also shown that she is fully aware of fashion trends by donning a glittery dress from the collaboration between Fendi and Versace, which already wore nothing more and nothing less than Naomi Campbell. For her part, the singer has combined it with Tiffany & Co jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes. Florence Welch chose a very similar huewho opted for a romantic aesthetic dress priairie from Gucci.

Another of the great stars was Heidi Klum. About to launch a new reality show in which she acts as the perfect mistress of ceremonies, the German has gone to the red carpet under a yellow dress by Toni Maticevski with opera gloves and black boots. An option almost as daring as that of Janet Jackson, who publicly reappeared in a suit custom made by Thom Browne. But without a doubt, all eyes fell on Kylie Jenner upon her arrival. The businesswoman got the best smile out of her in the photo call when showing a design bomb shell by Balmainwhich fitted perfectly to her silhouette.

The most emotional moments of the night were carried out by Megan Thee Stallion and Cara Delevingne and Megan Fox and Machine The Gun. These last two attended the appointment and during the red carpet endless caresses and gestures were dedicated that showed that the connection between them is palpable in the environment. Meanwhile, the actress opted for a David Koma gown with crystal floral appliqués and Andrea Wazen shoes, while her partner wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit. On the other hand, Megan surprised with a Mugler suit that Cara helped her place in front of the cameras so that they would capture the best angle of her friend.

the big winners

Once the gala kicked off, it was possible to know who became the great winners. First of all, the young Olivia Rodrigo won the award for Best Female Artist, while Drake he did it as Best Male Artist. After having released a disc, bad bunny was crowned Best Latin Artist, with the award for Best Latin Album going to Karol G on a night full of awards.