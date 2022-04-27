The most “economical” car that Ronaldo Nazario has

Considered one of the best players of all time, Ronaldo Nazario is also a star off the pitch. For this reason, a fan of driving the best cars on the planet, he has a 2.5 million euro Bugatti and several other luxury cars. But, which is the most “humble” of his collection?

April 27, 2022 09:15 a.m.

Always with a smile and a nose that only those touched by the magic wand have, Ronaldo Nazario is considered one of the best players of all time. Scorer and dribbler like few others, el Gordo, as they call him in his country, sits at the table of the greats with Pelé, Maradona and Messi, but it is also a different way to enjoy your money. And it has a weakness: luxury cars. Although of course, like everyone else, he also has a “humble” car to go shopping. meet him

Ronaldo’s highly successful career, in which he reached his peak with the Real Madrid shirt, also left him a lot of money for the Brazilian born. That’s why, car fanatic, the most recognized center forward of all time has several beasts in his garage. Despite everything, there is something that very few people know: which is the most economical among so many spacecraft.

As Tork found out, Fat Ronaldo has a Bugatti Chiron in his garage, which, in addition to being a ship from another galaxy with a powerful 8-litre W16 engine in a central position, costs 2.5 million euros. In addition, there is also a Rolls Royce Cullinan there, which is not far behind costing 350 thousand dollars; an Audi RS7 of 200 thousand euros and several more. And the “humble”?

If we have to talk about an “economical” car of the Phenomenon, we can go down to a Kia Sportage, which only costs 47 thousand dollars and is the most “humble” car in which Fat Ronaldo and his whole family have been seen traveling. Sure, there are many people who will fight a lifetime to have Kia’s SUV…

This is the Kia Sportage inside, the most humble car that Ronaldo Nazario has in his garage.