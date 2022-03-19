Falling asleep is not always easy, even if we feel physically tired. There is a foolproof military technique for falling asleep in just two minutes.

Adequate quantity and quality of sleep are important for staying healthy, both mentally and physically. While for a lucky few falling asleep is an easy affair, go to sleeping can be a struggle for many.

How to fall asleep in 2 minutes: the most effective relaxation technique

Not getting enough sleep can interfere with yours ability to focus on daily tasks, thus affecting your performance at work or school. It can also harm your health in a number of ways.

Long-term insomnia (inability to sleep) can lead to various medical conditions, such as high blood pressure, obesity, heart disease, and mental disorders including anxiety and depression.

The amount of sleep needed can vary with age. In some particular situations, such as women in the first three months of pregnancy, individuals may require more hours of sleep. Table 1 shows the recommended hours of sleep for people based on age.

How can I fall asleep in 2 minutes?

Falling asleep in a short time, for example in 2 minutes, can be achieved by following some sleep tips and rituals. However, it is necessary to follow this routine daily to train the brain to fall asleep quickly.

It is said that one technique has been practiced by the United States military. The technique, called the military technique, was developed for help soldiers fall asleep in stressful situations, such as battlefields.

By sleeping adequately, soldiers were less vulnerable to daytime fatigue and the likelihood of making mistakes, which could be dangerous. This technique provides

Lie down in bed.

Begin by breathing slowly and deeply.

Relax the muscles of the face by releasing all tension in the jaw, forehead and around the eyes.

Relax the body by lowering the shoulders as much as possible. Relax your neck and upper arms.

Inhale deeply and exhale slowly. Relax your body starting with the upper body. Release the stress and tension in the lower body, starting with the thighs and moving towards the lower legs.

Give yourself at least 10 seconds after relaxing your whole body. Free your mind of all thoughts. This can be done by doing one of the following

Repeat the words “don’t think” over and over in your mind

Visualize a happy memory in your mind.

Imagine that you are in a scenic spot on the shore of a lake with soothing scents of flowers around you.

This can help you relax mentally and physically, so you can fall asleep in no time.