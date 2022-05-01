Entertainment

The most elegant celebrities who attended Gigi Hadid’s birthday party

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

Gigi Hadid celebrated his birthday number 27 with a lot of style. The guests honored him and attended his very elegant party, just as the model had requested in the dress code. Find out who were all the celebrities who accompanied her on her special day.

the american model Gigi Hadid Along with their friends and family, they celebrated in style at Zero Bond, located in New York City. The party from his birthday It was Saturday April 23rd. As she could not be otherwise, she was beautiful, but the celebrities who attended were not far behind.

Source link

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The MET Gala 2022: Everything you need to know about the most important event of the year

57 seconds ago

Selena Gomez has the most beautiful pastel blue manicure

25 mins ago

The 5 clips of the week with Pusha T, Future, Justin Bieber, Khalil…

27 mins ago

Hilary Duff Attended The Killers Concert In Mexico City – CINEMABLEND

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button