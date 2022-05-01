The most elegant celebrities who attended Gigi Hadid’s birthday party

Gigi Hadid celebrated his birthday number 27 with a lot of style. The guests honored him and attended his very elegant party, just as the model had requested in the dress code. Find out who were all the celebrities who accompanied her on her special day.

the american model Gigi Hadid Along with their friends and family, they celebrated in style at Zero Bond, located in New York City. The party from his birthday It was Saturday April 23rd. As she could not be otherwise, she was beautiful, but the celebrities who attended were not far behind.

Very elegant: The family at Gigi Hadid’s birthday party

His mother, Yolanda Hadid was present with her boyfriend José Jingoli, while Gigi’s brother, Anwar Hadid and his father, Muhammad Hadid they came alone For his part, Gigi’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik didn’t show up. It should be remembered that she is the ex-partner, with whom she had her daughter Khai, 19 months old, separated from her in October 2021 amid several complaints.

The weather in Manhattan was especially warm. The guests of Gigi Hadid They wore their best spring outfits. Seeing them all so elegant walking into the restaurant was like a mini fashion show.

Each one turned out to be bolder than another. For her part, the birthday girl herself Gigi Hadid wore a white lace look by Dion Lee. She wore a matching corset, coat and pants. With pearl jewelry by Jacquie Aiche she finished off the monochromatic look and why not angelic, with white shoes.

His sister Bella Hadid, had a darker and more sensual look. She wore a striped vest and mini skirt, with black pointy boots and a small shoulder bag.

The looks of celebrities at the birthday party

In the case of Blake Lively Y Emily Ratajkowski they chose high-impact colors. Lively wore a fuchsia bodycon minidress by Sergio Hudson and paired it with a bright red clutch and sky-high heels. Meanwhile, Ratajkowski wore a cut-out maxi dress in bright red and blue.

Martha Hunt She was also noticed and opted for an oversize masculine aesthetic suit to which she added masculine shoes, a crop top and a nude Bvlgari handbag.

Who wore a more relaxed outfit, was Helena Christensen. She has been the most ‘casual’ of the party, although she wore ankle boots from STARK & CHRISTENSEN, the brand that she has together with Camilla Stærk. Without a doubt, she took advantage of the party that would be full of style to make her creations known to the world.

They all went with striking looks and that made us think that there was a dress code in the invitation of birthday so it was. The memo was clearly to dress to impress. Accomplished! Who do you like more?