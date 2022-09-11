The most elegant coat of Margot Robbie that takes all eyes

If there is someone who knows very well how to captivate, it is margot robbie. It is not for less. Every time she has been seen on the Red Carpet, she has turned heads with her amazing looks. It will be her savoir-faire, her innate style that gets everything done for her. Watch this covered that drew all eyes.

One of the best outfits on the Red Carpet

For margot robbie, white is always your best ally. If there is a fetish color for the Australian actress on special occasions, it is that. She has been seen crowned best dressed in this shade on numerous occasions. And now with this covered took all eyes.

It is not for less. Whether in shorts, pants or haute couture dresses, she never goes unnoticed. With her innate beauty, she creates an ethereal, minimalist and very elegant effect that makes her the ultimate queen.

The covered White of margot robbie that drew all eyes. Source: Instagram @margotrobbieofficial

They all want him: covered most elegant you have ever seen

On this occasion, she was seen more sophisticated than ever and caused a lot of sensation. And it is that the covereds in themselves are, without a doubt, the must have of any season. Combined, as the actress did, it is to imitate her.

He wore a sack-covered white cloth with gold buttons and appliqués. Extra large pockets, half sleeves and a perfect length that left her knees bare. To the total look, she added a mini bag that she carried in her hand and no accessories because all eyes took the coat and the mini boots, in the same tone. Slightly casual and elegant at the same time.

Fan of white and also black

As an ambassador for the French brand Chanel, she has been posing in various campaigns for several seasons. One of the last photo productions of her was made in black and white.

There she was seen once again with a unique and elegant style. margot robbie She posed in various luxurious and elegant looks, but in one of the postcards she wore a high winter dress made of sweater fabric, long sleeves, fitted to the body, in total black.

margot robbie She is a fan of black and so she posed with a Chanel dress – Source: Instagram @margotrobbieofficial

Which of her looks do you dare to imitate? Tell us.

