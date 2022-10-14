The most elegant looks of Jennifer Lawrence during her pregnancy

Jennifer Lawrence was able to celebrate the first Mother’s Day in 2022 thanks to the birth of her baby, Cy. Before giving birth, the actress walked through several red carpets and television programs to promote her latest movie released by Netflix, “Don’t Look Up”.

This was the great return of Jennifer Lawrence to the world of cinema and Hollywood, since since 2018 the celebrity had prioritized his family and his personal life. During that year, she met her later husband and father of her child: Cooke Maroney, a renowned art gallery owner in New York.

In 2019 they got engaged and married in a wedding that brought together 150 people, including many celebrities such as Emma Stone or Adele. Two years later, the couple unveiled the pregnancy of the actress who just had the different presentations of her film ahead of her.

Jennifer Lawrence looked stunning in this dotted dress. Photo: Grace Magazine.

One of his first public appearances after a long time and showing his pregnancy It was on Stephen Colbert’s TV show. Jennifer Lawrence She arrived with this classic and elegant black and white dress, with a dot print, long sleeves, knee length and a round neckline signed by Oscar de la Renta.

East look defined the pre-mother facet of the actress characterized by sobriety and minimalism. Her dress was accompanied by black stilettos with thin heels and pearl jewelry made up of a necklace and round earrings.

Green and fuchsia came together to give one of the best looks during the actress’s pregnancy. Photo: Grace Magazine.

“Don’t Look Up” was the film that brought together Jennifer Lawrence alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. In one of the press conferences, Jennifer Lawrence She appeared in a very striking outfit due to its vibrant colors, colors that we had never seen on the actress, since her stylist usually opts for neutral or dark tones.

This opportunity was the exception with the actress who opted for an apple green mini dress with a high neck, straight cut and long sleeves together with fuchsia sandals with straps and a triangular heel. Her loose hair and water waves gave her the youthful look that perfectly accompanied all her styling.

Dior designed the ideal dress for Jennifer Lawrence during her pregnancy. Photo: US Weekly.

We close with look most spectacular of Jennifer Lawrence during his pregnancy. For the premiere of the aforementioned film, the artist walked the red carpet with a dreamy dress designed exclusively for her by the firm that is her ambassador, Dior.

The piece with fine shiny gold and silver curtains was an empire line, one of the most popular dress forms for pregnant women because it allows them to show off their tummy as well as stylize their body. The pleated and shiny silver cape that fell from her shoulders added the plus of classic glamor to become one of the best original designs of the French brand.

With Jennifer Lawrence we proved that a woman should not lose her style during the pregnancybut you can reinforce it or even look for a new facet that allows you to enjoy this stage with comfort and joy.

