The most elegant looks of the Cannes Film Festival

Designed specifically for the rich and famous to enjoy their vacations, the city of Cannes on the French Riviera is full of boutiques, luxury resorts and its own walk of fame, the Allée des Étoiles. Despite this, there is no doubt that what characterizes this city is its prestigious film festival.

The Cannes Film Festival had its first official edition in 1946, thanks to the then Minister of Education and Fine Arts, Jean Zay, and the historian Philippe Erlanger. Both sought to create a cultural event free of restrictions and as important as the Venice film festival. Since then, this event, celebrated once a year, has become the venue for thousands of producers, directors, investors and distributors to exchange ideas and close contracts.

This year, lasting eleven days, from May 17 to 28, films such as Elvis, with Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJongue, directed by Baz Luhrmann, Three Thousand Years of Longing, directed by George Miller and starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, Crimes of the Future from director David Cronberg, with Kristen Stewart, Viggo Montensen and Léa Seydoux, and Stars at Noon directed by Claire Denis and starring Robert Pattinson, Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qually.

From the first day of the festival, celebrities walked the red carpet of the Palais des Festival et des Congrés in Cannes in sophisticated designer outfits. These were our favorites so far.

Sheila Atim in Prada

The British actress wore an orange crushed velvet Prada slip dress with a halter neckline and a small train. The cut of her dress highlights her defined shoulders and the color