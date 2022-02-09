The most elegant rivalry of the Olympics

The Olympic Games are also made up of rivalry, and in Beijing 2022 one of the most anticipated and spectacular is the one between the two best artistic skaters in the world, Yuzuru Hanyu and Nathan Chen. The first is Japanese, he is 27 years old and many consider him the best ever. Chen is American, he is five years younger and since 2016 he has gradually established himself as his best rival. But he has yet to win an individual Olympic gold, unlike Hanyu, who four years ago in South Korea became the first skater to win two in a row nearly seventy years after American Dick Button.

In Beijing, Chen’s goal is to take the gold medal off his rival Hanyu, and it looks like he can do it. In the first test of the men’s single, the so-called short program, he surpassed himself by setting the new world record with a score of 113.97. He thus broke the previous record of 112.72 set by Hanyu in 2017. In the same test, Hanyu incredibly missed the opening jump: he therefore totaled 95.15 points and is momentarily eighth. A comeback will be very difficult.

After the short program, which is a sort of qualification, the race includes the free program, which together with the previous one determines the final score and then assigns the medals. Within each program, a skater receives two scores: for the technical element, which takes into account difficulty and completion, and for presentation, which takes into account the artistic level. The free program of the men’s single is scheduled for Thursday morning when it will be eleven in Italy. All attention will be on them.

Chen was born in Salt Lake City, United States, to parents who emigrated from China. In recent years he has won two world golds and three at the Grand Prix. Four years ago in Pyeongchang he won the bronze in the team competition; in Beijing he has already improved by winning silver behind Russia. Among the various records he has set, he is the first skater to have completed five types of quadruple jump (toe loop, salchow, loop, flip and lutz) in a single competition.

Di Hanyu said, “He’s the greatest of all time, really. One of the best I’ve ever set foot on the ice. Having the opportunity to share the ice with a guy like that, someone I admired for a long time, someone I saw growing up in the youth ranks when I was a kid … It’s really nice just to be able to see him in person ” .

For years Hanyu had no real rivals, for the way in which he combined his technique with artistic excellence in fluid exercises made unique by the insertion of elements of great difficulty that no one else could perform. In recent times, however, also due to some physical problems, Chen has overcome him at least in the expressed form. Hanyu, however, still has a card to play to become the first skater in the world since 1928 to win three Olympic golds in a row: the quadruple Axel, that is the version with four rotations of the famous jump in which he detaches from the ice while skating forward ( which is more difficult than those in which you skate backwards). Hanyu had tried him at the Japanese championships in December, but at the time he had not been evaluated by the jury for a defect in the landing: he could, however, try again in the decisive free program. At the end of Tuesday’s rehearsal he said, “I’ll do my best to do it.”

Hanyu still remains the public’s most loved skater. Many hope that he will win the gold, also to review the memorable scene of the Pyeongchang Olympics, when after winning the gold he was submerged on the track by hundreds of Winnie the Pooh puppets thrown by the spectators. Hanyu always travels with a Winnie the Pooh, but at the 2018 Olympics the rules on brands and sponsors prevented him from taking it with him to the sports halls. In China it will be even more difficult to happen: Winnie the Pooh products are in fact censored by the government, as Disney’s teddy bear is used to make fun of President Xi Jinping.