Pet lovers, especially dog ​​lovers, have realized how emotional a movie about man’s best friend can be, because most of the time they are stories that touch the hearts of all viewers, leaving them wanting to hug your furry friend and cry. Now a recent study has revealed which are the most emotional dog movies of all time.

Among them is, of course, a classic and a benchmark when it comes to pet films, being ”Always by your side”, the story where we meet Hachiko, the saddest and most emotional dog movie ever created. The list continues with “Fluke, memories of another life” in the number two position, and “Marley and I” being located in the third position.

List of the 10 most emotional dog movies

”Always by your side” (2009)

”Fluke, memories of another life (1995)

”Marley and I” (2008)

”Your Most Faithful Friend” (1957)

”The Reason for Being With You” (2017)

”Rescue in Antarctica” (2006)

”The Adventures of the Red Dog” (2011)

”My Dog Skip” (2000)

Umberto D. (1952)

”Back Home: An Incredible Journey” (1993)

To make this list, the group of Canine Cottages analyzed the mention of having cried, sadness, sobbing, tears and emotions in general through the reviews of the film. Rankings were based on the number of these keywords mentioned by user-submitted comments, divided by the number of reviews.

If the lead dog sadly died in the movie, the sadness rating was automatically doubled, with several people claiming it was the saddest story they had ever seen on film. Only films with more than 50 critics were considered to be part of the ranking.

The film is considered one of the most emotional films of all time. / Source: Inferno Production



The first film on the list, ”Always by your side” is a 2009 film starring Richard Gere, and is based on the true story of Hachiko, an Akira breed dog who was waiting for his owner at the train station. train every day. One day, Hachiko’s owner never returns, but the dog returns to the same place every day for the rest of his life, hoping to one day be reunited with his owner.

The story is so honored in Japan that a statue of the real-life dog was even made outside Shibuya Station in Tokyo. Even the 2009 version is an American adaptation of the Japanese movie ”Monogatari”, released in 1987, becoming the highest grossing production in Japan during the year it was released. Hachiko’s story has also inspired other sad fictional dog stories, including Futurama’s animated homage to the shaggy dog ​​story in a 2002 episode titled “Jurassic Bark”.