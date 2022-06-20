the most exciting moments in the career of the actress of ‘Deep Waters’

On the occasion of the premiere of Deep water, We review the hottest moments in the filmography of this incredible actress from Havana.

After the erotic thriller of Adrian Lynne, soon we will see her interpreting Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, of Andrew Dominic, and as the lead in the brothers’ new action movie Russian, The Gray Man.

A brilliant career

If there is something that makes us very excited, it is to think how Anne of Arms He has built his career from the bottom. She was born in Cuba, with few resources available to her, she managed to make three films in her country and, later, move to Spain with some savings, where she participated in projects such as Hispania either The intership.

Do you remember how the uniform fit her, the uniform of a hard-working and responsible woman that she seemed to wear at all hours? But if you want the temperature to rise, remember that in 2014 she moved again, this time to Los Angeles to build her career from scratch. Just imagining Ana being rejected at castings but maintaining her illusion and believing in herself, gives us goosebumps.

james-bond

Is there anything more erotic than seeing Ana de Armas fighting side by side with Daniel Craig? And, in addition, to see how his scene is acclaimed by all the critics and the public as the best of the film.

Wait a second, how can it be that no time to die Is it for children under sixteen? You have to be an adult to face the sensuality that emanates from a woman shining in a world dominated by men. They make you want to meet her at a party, with that blue dress, and give her the one she deserves. Well deserved congratulations from her for being a reference.

‘Daggers in the back’

Ok, we know what you want. Until now we were playing. We know that you want to see two things from Ana de Armas. Both are juicy and you want to always have them close. Wow, guys, you’re in luck. Because you can go right now to Netflix, select this movie and see Ana de Armas showing her TALENT and her TRANSMISSION CAPACITY. BOOM.

And, if you stop the tape at the specific moment, you will also be able to observe his incredible SKILLS FOR COMEDY. Just thinking about that final look, holding a cup while wearing a very very fat sweater that covers everything, makes me want to go crazy.

‘Yesterday’

What. Class. From. Torture. It is. This. Please. Is there perhaps greater porn than removing an actress from your movie because (attention) all the viewers fell in love with her! They had to remove her role in this play Danny Boyle since nobody saw credible that the protagonist did not want to marry her.

Oh fuck oh fuck this is too much, I need fifteen minutes alone to think about how empowerment and success are finally becoming attainable for women and then relax feeling there is still so much to do.

‘Deep water’

If all of the above doesn’t matter to you, and what you want is to see sex scenes, with total nudity, then hey. You know. Of course, in this movie that opens now you have all that and more. Oral sex, masturbation, everything. If that’s what turns you on, we won’t judge you. Nipples, asses, bites, orgasms.

Also, it’s the movie where she and Ben Affleck, just in case you are one of those types of people who label celebrities according to the partners they have had. In case you are morbid.