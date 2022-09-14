The most exclusive adults-only club at the moment

It is called The Aster, and it is located in the heart of Los Angeles, it is inspired by the atmosphere of the golden years of Hollywood. Fixed members pay 3,600 euros a year; a single night goes out for 500 euros.

Many films have reflected the elitist atmosphere of those English private clubs in which the door was only opened to high-born characters, and of course the adult clubs were restricted to men. They first emerged in the late 18th century but it was in the mid-19th century that the upper class made these private clubs their ‘home’. They were the so-called ‘gentleman’s club’where its regulars performed business, discuss politics, decide laws that later fell on the rest of society and, above all, they played (with money involved, of course, and a lot), they used to smokeI know eatI know baby and in some there are overnight stays.

Up to 100 private clubs for adults were concentrated in London in the nineteenth century. Some were more political in nature, others tended towards cultural, sporting, military aspects… Opulence and aristocracy in abundance. But with the new times, these temples only for adults and partners began to change, they appeared female-only copies (not very successful) and little by little they went into decline and the requirements were relaxed and became a simple club for adults only who did not have to ask for a card and a bulging credit card and political-social influence. Although in the 21st century, on many occasions, adults-only clubs are related to “light clothes” matters, nothing to do with the recently opened The Aster.

Leisure, work and a handful of luxuries

The The Aster adults-only hotel and club gets up in full heart of los angelesthat city studded with movie stars, tech gurus, and plastic surgeons and occupies 95,000 square meters in what before the golden age of celluloid was a field of lemon trees. For David Bowd and Kevin O’Sheaco-founders of the Salt hotel chain, “Aster is different because combines the luxury of a 5-star hotel with the experiences of a members club.

Cinema.



Luxury without fanfare and impeccable service with one of the best rooftops in the city. The Aster Adults Only Club is led by hospitality and a strong focus on the guest and member experience. It is truly unique in the number of activities that are spread out under one roof, including: private rooms only for the so to speak fixed members, work spaces, projection room, recording studio, cabaret room, swimming poolextensive wellness facilities and ‘fitness‘ Y large suites“.

Detail of the recording studio.



Don’t expect the old-fashioned aesthetic of those English private clubs with fireplaces and smoking pipes under Prussian-style moustaches. This club for adults only recalls that California shirt with light tones, simple lines... A hotel more reminiscent of a farm, yes, as you hear and read. here there are no check-in and check-out times and no unnecessary rules like limited use of laptops or mobilesthat businesses do not rest.

The adults-only hotel and club The Aster is a haven of amenities that includes a screening room, swimming pool, cabaret, a space for stylist to the stars Jonathan Antin to unleash his advice on dressing and hairstyling, recording studio ( who doesn’t ‘set up’ a podcast these days?), gym, pilates, DJ sessions, musical shows… Pleasant activities that coexist in a six-storey adults-only hotel club with 35 suites starting at 750 square meters each located on the third and fourth floors. “They are comfortable and large, with separate work areas, eating spaces, a relaxing living room and of course a balcony to watch the activity of the pool or the local neighborhood, large walk-in closets, XL bathrooms with a separate makeup table . The rooms are all about the comforts of home, a place to relax,” David and Kevin tell us.

One of the attic rooms in the club.



eat, drink, live

The door to the adults-only club The Aster opens (mixed of course) and a wide staircase leads to a garden (Aster Park) in which there is a outdoor pool with large palm trees and 18 loungers of luxury and luxury and an interior room in shades of pink filled with soft seats. Both spaces can be enjoyed from very early until 4 in the morningthat there are no rules here, except not to disturb others.

As it could not be less, this club for adults only has a restaurant, the Lemon Grove, erected on a rooftop area and where the French chef Marcel Vigneron gives the orders, who fuses Californian culinary tradition with French touches in his dishes. But he explains it in a more ethereal way… “Lemon Grove is inspired not only by the soil where lemon trees grew, but also by the concrete and graffiti that now surrounds the space, the oceans that hug our beautiful beaches, and even the skies full of smog. All of these elements are used as culinary muses in our kitchen.”

To the side, a cocktail bar with stunning views of Los Angelesa garden -a lot of green, an obsession of the creators of the club- and the theater-cinema-live music outdoors Hollywood Deck. One step below, on the fifth floor the Cabaret Room (funky, bentwood chairs, marble, and those shiny balls hanging from the ceiling, all very disco) schedule every day performances with comedians, burlesque dancers and others who have something to say (from brainy talk about the next ‘smartphone’ in a circular way to the state of the stock market). And also another movie theater… more exclusive.

Minibar in the rooms.



The fifth floor The adults-only club The Aster is like its epicenter. As said before, it houses The Club Room, multipurpose room open 24 hours daily with non-stop service of delicacies and cocktails under the direction of Marcel Vigneron, who also does his thing in the adjoining The Vine Room, a perfect private spot to hang out. special events and for what you can imagine, decanting wines and cocktails.

The fifth day for more: fully equipped recording studio and spaces for ‘coworking’. A penultimate gastro detail. The Aster Park Lounge at this adults-only club offers a menu focused on salads, cebiches and tartars available throughout the day, accompanied by a morning menu of juices, ‘smoothies’ or whatever you want to call them. That’s right, this is just for fixed adults, those who pay 3,600 euros a yearthat some prebend touched them.

Lounge area of ​​one of the suites.



A stressful day

David Bowd and Kevin O’shea are clear: “The perfect day at The Aster adults-only club is waking up and enjoying breakfast or hitting the gym, then a smoothie in the pool room, heading out to Aster Park for a good coffee, have lunch on the club floor, record that podcast you’ve always wanted to listen to in the recording studio, and later, at nightfall, go to a screening at the cinema, then, of course, go to the roof to sample Marcel Vigneron’s incredible tastings at Lemon Grove before grabbing a cocktail at the suite’s personal bar.”

Rooms glow in light toneswhite oak, glazed ceramic lamps made by hand, a luxury mini bar with the AMASS artisanal botanical gin, made in Los Angeles, the sexual wellness amenities of the Maude brand, whose co-creative is Dakota Johnson, and body care products from the sustainable firm Uni.

Detail of the amenities.



For the founders of the adults-only club The Aster their favorite area is the roof: “As lovers of Los Angeles, being able to look at the iconic Capitol Records building and the Hollywood sign while having dinner or a cocktail is incredible.” And what do David and Kevin hate? “Elitism. The Aster in a place to have fun and explore the different spaces where one can meet a group of diverse people, whether they are visiting or guests of the hotel”.

A curiosity. The name of the adults-only club comes from a plant with mauve flowers typical of that glamorous area.