The most expensive collection of watches belongs to a VIP

Rolex and Audemars Piguet, 2 of the most prestigious watch houses, have created and designed the most expensive and exclusive collection in the entertainment world especially for the VIP. That’s who it is.

Its collection is among the most expensive and coveted in the world, which accompanied by the huge collection of luxury and super sports cars they can only broaden the idea of ​​wealth it conveys.

He is one of the most important Canadian rappers ever to exist in the history of music who boasts the greatest records of attendance, songs and songs present in the same week of the chart Billboard Hot 100.

The mysterious VIP

Born in Toronto on October 24, 1986, he is a Canadian rapper, singer and record producer, considered one of the most important and influential in the music industry. international music.

He made his debut as an actor first in the role of Jimmy Brooks, a boy injured at school in a shooting in the series “Degrassi: The next generation”, and later in the film Charlie Barlett alongside Anton Yelchin and Robert Downey jr.

In 2006 he made his debut in the world of music with his first mixtape, selling over 6 thousand copies, and thus founding his record label, October’s Very Own.

He revealed throughout his career that his points of reference have been Lil Wayne, Jay Z, Kanye West and Chris Brown.

Did you understand who we are talking about?

It is just the legendary Drake.

The Drake Collection

Aubrey Drake Graham, simply called Drake, thanks to his enormous success in the music world as a singer and producer, he managed to set aside a mind-boggling fortune. Precisely for this reason, some of the most prestigious watch houses have created and produced one-of-a-kind watches specifically for the Canadian rapper.

In his collection we find a beautiful and exclusive Rolex x Chrome Hearts, a one-of-a-kind model inspired by the “basic” model. It was created in collaboration with the US watchmaking brand and its starting price is as much as 60 thousand dollars.

The Drake specimen is one of a kind also thanks to its exclusive strap. It has been replaced by a piece of gold entirely handmade and encrusted with diamonds. All this makes the price skyrocket.

His second example is an exclusive Patek Philippe Nautilus completely covered with emeralds, designed and commissioned by the artistic director of Louis Vuitton.

Drake certainly wastes no time to show it on social networks where it is immediately appreciated by its 97 million followers, completely unaware of the inestimable value of the watch.

The rapper’s collection, however, does not end there. To complete his collection we find examples such as the magnificent Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, made by Alyx and Matthew Williams, internationally known jewelry designers.

A unique watch manufactured by Jacob & Co by the visible mechanism. In the center it has a diamond that makes a complete revolution every 30 seconds. Last but not least, the most precious Rolex Day-Date 40, with only one particularity, it was made from a single 18-karat gold mold.

We can therefore say that the priceless collection of the Canadian rapper Drake, in the event of bankruptcy, would save his life and bank account, always with a unique and insurmountable style.